MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Top 3 players that will likely be moved this summer ft. Tim Anderson, Gleyber Torres, and more

While it is still early in the baseball season, fans are already counting down the days to the MLB Trade Deadline with several key names being tossed around online. Although rumors are rumors, usually when there's smoke, there's fire in these situations.

For many, the MLB Trade Deadline is the most exciting time of the year, next to free agency and the World Series. Here is a closer look at five of the most likely players to be traded this summer.

#1 - Tim Anderson is the biggest and most likely name to be moved at the MLB Trade Deadline

The veteran shortstop has been one of the most dynamic players when on the field, however, like many of the Chicago White Sox players, Tim Anderson has struggled to remain healthy. The two-time All-Star is under team control until the end of the 2024 season, with an affordable team option for next season.

While Tim Anderson is one of the top shortstops in the MLB, the disappointing Chicago White Sox may look to retool their struggling roster by moving on from several veterans. Anderson will be a highly sought-after trade piece for many contenders if he becomes available.

#2 - Gleyber Torres has been in trade rumors since last season

While the New York Yankees have had a solid season so far, it is not what many expected as the team currently sits fourth in the AL East with a 25-20 record. One of the main storylines entering the season for the Yankees was their logjam in the infield.

This is why Gleyber Torres is continually brought up in trade rumors. He is not only seen as expendable thanks to the likes of Anthony Volpe but because his move could help fill other weaknesses in the Yankees lineup. Torres has been solid for the club this season, batting .248 with 6 home runs and 21 RBIs, so he should have value across the league.

#3 - C.J. Cron may be the biggest value target at the MLB Trade Deadline

While the likes of Tim Anderson and Gleyber Torres may be more regarded around the league or with fans, C.J. Cron may be one of the best bargains at the MLB Trade Deadline. The veteran slugger continues to rake for the Colorado Rockies hitting 6 home runs and recording 20 RBIs so far this season.

"C.J. Cron knows how to MASH. (MLBStats x @GoogleCloud)" - @MLBStats

With the Rockies seemingly already out of playoff contention, the team will undoubtedly look to move on from several of their veterans, including the aforementioned C.J. Cron. Look for contenders to be calling about the 33-year-old former All-Star.

