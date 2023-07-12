MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Top 5 players Minnesota Twins should target before August 1

Although the Minnesota Twins sit a game below .500 at the All-Star break, they are still very much in the thick of their division. Currently, the Twinkies stand just a half of a game behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.

While the play of the Twins has been commendable, it has not been outstanding my league-wide standards. With the exception of the team's lights-out starting pitching, most hitting KPIs point to mediocrity.

For the Minnesota Twins, the 2023 postseason will be a gamble. Still not assured of a berth, the team will need to balance it's future considerations against current demands very carefully.

If the Twins do make a deep push, here is who they might be interested in taking a look at. With the August 1 deadline looming, there has not yet been a more pressing time to look into these questions.

5 players the Minnesota Twins could target before the trade deadline

5. Cody Bellinger

A former Rookie of the Year and MVP Award winner, Cody Bellinger represented one of the biggest falls from grace in MLB history. After hitting 47 home runs and 115 RBIs in 2019, Bellinger's average dipped to .165, causing the Los Angeles Dodgers to release him.

Now, as a member of the Chicago Cubs, Bellinger is hitting .298/.355/.491 with 9 home runs and 29 RBIs. With a mutual option existing for 2024, the Cubs might look to move him. While still not his former self, Bellinger could certainly help the team's offense.

4. Tommy Pham

While nobody expected the New York Mets to be sellers at the deadline, here we are. Pham, a 35-year old outfielder is in the twilight of his career. However, he's still hitting .277 with 9 home runs and 34 RBIs. He may not be a starter for the Minnesota Twins, but his poise and experience could make him a valuable playoff asset.

SheaHello @shea_Hello



Tommy Pham tribute video for being cool as hell and yes, good at baseball

"Tommy Pham tribute video for being cool as hell and yes, good at baseball" - SheaHello

3. Scott Barlow

Although both starting pitching and relief pitching have been strong for the Twins, their bullpen is not quite up to the standard of a real playoff team. 6-foot-5 closer Jhoan Duran has shown tremendous promise for a 25-year old.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Scott Barlow struck out Eddie Rosario in just 17.9 seconds with the help of a pitch clock violation

"Scott Barlow struck out Eddie Rosario in just 17.9 seconds with the help of a pitch clock violation" - Jomboy Media

However, Barlow, who has amassed 51 saves for the Kansas City Royals since 2021, may be a better choice. Fortunately for the Minnesota Twins, it looks like their divisional counterpart may be interested in dealing the 30-year old Barlow for the right price.

2. Adam Duvall

Adam Duvall might be exactly the kind of player that the Minnesota Twins want. The 34-year old outfielder is hitting .257/.328/.522 in his first season with the Boston Red Sox. While those numbers may be respectable, they aren't enough for Boston to cling to him. A strong hitter with a 2021 World Series ring, the struggling Sox will certainly be listening to offers pertaining to Adam Duvall.

1. Marcus Stroman

To reiterate once more, the Minnesota Twins have one of the best rotations in baseball. However, that does not prohibit them from pursuing one of the game's best pitchers.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Marcus Stroman's 2Ks in the 4th.



And Turnaround K Stance.

"Marcus Stroman's 2Ks in the 4th. And turnaround K stance." - Rob Friedman

The owner of a 9-6 record and 2.96 ERA, Marcus Stroman has shown dominance in his second season with the Chicago Cubs. Although his contract contains a $21 million player option for 2024, the team has been lukewarm about resigning him, meaning that he could be free to test the open market, possibly precipitating a trade to the Minnesota Twins.

