MLB Trade Deadline: Does Lucas Giolito trade push Angels over luxury tax line? Exploring financial impact of latest transaction

The Los Angeles Angels announced the arrival of two right-handed pitchers, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

According to reports, the trade will push the LA team over the luxury tax line, subjecting them to higher taxes as a result of the trade.

Lucas Giolito is a right-handed pitcher who started his MLB career with the Washington Nationals. However, less than a year in the major leagues, he was traded to the Chicago White Sox ahead of the 2017 season and earned his place as a mainstay in the team.

He was named an All-Star in 2019 and has made a strong start to the season this year. Giolito has a 3.79 ERA this year with 131 strikeouts, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Angels could certainly use some reinforcement in the starting pitcher role, as other than Shohei Ohtani, the rest have been average at best. Giolito has been a consistent performer in the past few years, making the final 11 of the AL Cy Young award voting each year from 2019 to 2021.

However, Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group has confirmed that the trade will push the LA team over the luxury tax line. This confirms their intentions of making a big push for the postseason this year.

The LA Angels also acquire relief pitcher in trade with the White Sox

Another part of the trade between the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox is the acquisition of relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez. This is another strong statement that again highlights LA's intention of tightening up the bullpen to provide the necessary support to Shohei Ohtani's heroics.

With the Japanese star confirmed to have been pulled from the market, they must now ensure that they make the MLB postseason.