Chicago Cubs staff ace Marcus Stroman tossed a one-hit, complete-game shutout at the best team in baseball Monday in a 1-0 win for the Northsiders.

Stroman had a no-hitter going into the seventh inning before allowing a bloop single to Rays slugger Wander Franco. In the end, Stroman allowed one hit and one walk while striking out eight in the narrow victory.

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross was highly complimentary of Marcus Stroman when speaking with reporters after the game. He said:

"This is a perfect day for Stro. Good team in here, good energy, great crowd, beautiful day, Memorial Day holiday. I know he'll be feeling it today. He loves the big stage, and [he] wants to be that guy that takes us and puts us on his back and pulls us out of this little stretch we're in."

Stroman generated 13 outs via ground balls, which is important in the windy conditions of the Cubs' home park of Wrigley Field. He finished the complete game by throwing 105 pitches.

Rays starter Taj Bradley was the hard-luck loser in the game, dropping to 3-2 on the season despite allowing just one earned run, one walk, and three hits while striking out eight batters in 5-2/3 innings of work.

Marcus Stroman improved to 5-4 on the season and dropped his ERA to 2.59 with the sterling effort. The win was much needed for the Chicago Cubs, who were swept by the lowly Cincinnati Reds over the weekend.

Stroman improved to 72-71 in his nine-year MLB career. He pitched from 2019-2021 for the New York Mets after beginning his career with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014.

Marcus Stroman coming through big for Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman #0 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with catcher Tucker Barnhart #18 after pitching a complete game shutout of the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field

Stroman signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Cubs prior to the 2022 season. He is now 11-11 through 37 total starts with Chicago.

Despite the Cubs sitting second-last in the National League Central, they're still very much in contention, being only five games down on the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

