The Oakland A's continued their remarkable winning streak in the MLB with their second consecutive victory against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Athletics secured a close 2-1 win in an electric atmosphere at the Coliseum.
Over the past week, the Oakland team has been on an incredible run of form, which has provided a stark contrast to the doubts surrounding the owners' proposed move to Las Vegas. In response to the ownership's plans, Oakland fans expressed their anger by chanting "Sell the Team" throughout the stadium.
The A's faced significant challenges earlier in the season and held the worst record in the league for a considerable portion of the first three months. The owner, John Fisher, added to the disappointment by announcing intentions to relocate the franchise to Las Vegas. This decision was met with widespread criticism, not only from Oakland fans but also from MLB fans across the country.
Since the announcement, doubts have arisen regarding the proposed move, as many have opposed it, particularly due to the manner in which it was conducted by the ownership. Interestingly, the team's sudden change in form coincided with this period of uncertainty.
The Athletics have been gradually turning their season around, securing seven consecutive wins. During their recent victory against the Tampa Bay Rays, fans made their desire for a change in ownership abundantly clear through resounding chants throughout the stadium.
MLB fans were impressed with the fans' reaction and took made it clear on social media.
"Tonight will forever go down as the greatest night in oakland a’s history," wrote one fan.
"How can you not be romantic about baseball," added another.
The Oakland A's record their seventh consecutive win to continue amazing change in form
It has come as a surprise to many to see the Oakland A's turn their season around in such dramatic fashion. They recorded their latest MLB victory against the Tampa Bay Rays with a narrow 2-1 win on Tuesday.
While the Rays were the first to get on the scoreboard thanks to a Manuel Margot RBI single, the Athletics went ahead thanks to Brent Rooker and Carlos Perez RBIs late in the game. It remains to be seen how long the team can continue this run of form and whether the fans' position will actually result in a change in ownership.