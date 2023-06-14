The Oakland A's continued their remarkable winning streak in the MLB with their second consecutive victory against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Athletics secured a close 2-1 win in an electric atmosphere at the Coliseum.

Over the past week, the Oakland team has been on an incredible run of form, which has provided a stark contrast to the doubts surrounding the owners' proposed move to Las Vegas. In response to the ownership's plans, Oakland fans expressed their anger by chanting "Sell the Team" throughout the stadium.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia As planned A's fans were standing and silent during the first batter of the fifth inning



They then broke into "sell the team" chants so loud that the pitcher thought his earpiece was broken As planned A's fans were standing and silent during the first batter of the fifth inningThey then broke into "sell the team" chants so loud that the pitcher thought his earpiece was broken https://t.co/NI2sRLmPjV

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jac @wildwest16_ tonight will forever go down as the greatest night in oakland a’s history tonight will forever go down as the greatest night in oakland a’s history

gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ @TalkinBaseball_ WHAT THE FUCK I LOVE THIS A’S TEAM @TalkinBaseball_ WHAT THE FUCK I LOVE THIS A’S TEAM

🌪Charlie Reffett🌪 @C_ReffettPhoto_ @TalkinBaseball_ The MLB can’t let this move to Vegas happen. Oakland is too good of a city to leave @TalkinBaseball_ The MLB can’t let this move to Vegas happen. Oakland is too good of a city to leave

Aidan @anewberr @TalkinBaseball_ I hope this sways the nevada assembly @TalkinBaseball_ I hope this sways the nevada assembly

JoeyGallantMusic @JoeGallantSoul @TalkinBaseball_ This literally feels like a movie plot. I love watching this. Baseball really is something, man! @TalkinBaseball_ This literally feels like a movie plot. I love watching this. Baseball really is something, man!

JG @JayGotcha_11 @TalkinBaseball_ Players had to have loved that atmosphere. Haven’t had that in a long time in that stadium @TalkinBaseball_ Players had to have loved that atmosphere. Haven’t had that in a long time in that stadium

George Pickens Enthusiast @ok78588463 @TalkinBaseball_ Oakland has such a good fan base. Owners really only care about their pockets, shits sad @TalkinBaseball_ Oakland has such a good fan base. Owners really only care about their pockets, shits sad

The A's faced significant challenges earlier in the season and held the worst record in the league for a considerable portion of the first three months. The owner, John Fisher, added to the disappointment by announcing intentions to relocate the franchise to Las Vegas. This decision was met with widespread criticism, not only from Oakland fans but also from MLB fans across the country.

Since the announcement, doubts have arisen regarding the proposed move, as many have opposed it, particularly due to the manner in which it was conducted by the ownership. Interestingly, the team's sudden change in form coincided with this period of uncertainty.

The Athletics have been gradually turning their season around, securing seven consecutive wins. During their recent victory against the Tampa Bay Rays, fans made their desire for a change in ownership abundantly clear through resounding chants throughout the stadium.

MLB fans were impressed with the fans' reaction and took made it clear on social media.

"Tonight will forever go down as the greatest night in oakland a’s history," wrote one fan.

"How can you not be romantic about baseball," added another.

The Oakland A's record their seventh consecutive win to continue amazing change in form

It has come as a surprise to many to see the Oakland A's turn their season around in such dramatic fashion. They recorded their latest MLB victory against the Tampa Bay Rays with a narrow 2-1 win on Tuesday.

While the Rays were the first to get on the scoreboard thanks to a Manuel Margot RBI single, the Athletics went ahead thanks to Brent Rooker and Carlos Perez RBIs late in the game. It remains to be seen how long the team can continue this run of form and whether the fans' position will actually result in a change in ownership.

Poll : 0 votes