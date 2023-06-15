Create

MLB Twitter in awe as Shohei Ohtani launches 21st HR of the season: "The man is unbelievable"

By Nishant Borooah
Modified Jun 15, 2023 04:39 GMT
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers
Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani continued his amazing form this season by hitting his 21st home run against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

While the Angels lost the game 6-3 on the night, Ohtani continued his remarkable form to mark his 11th consecutive game with a hit and also become the AL home run leader thanks to his two-run homer late in the ninth innings. MLB fans took the opportunity to hail the Japanese star's consistency this season and his bid for another MVP award.

Shohei Ohtani's AL-leading 21st home run. https://t.co/vJ2vX9sYfH
@MLB He’s so pissed judge got that mvp
Shohei Ohtani has the second most HR in baseball AND the third most strikeouts as a pitcher in baseball. The man is unbelievable.
@MLB SAMURAI SHO-TIME👍
@MLB Absolute beast. Remind you, he’s an opening day starting pitcher that’s top 3 in the league in strikeouts as well 😱
@MLB He’s had quite the bat flips this week!
@MLB The magic of this multi talented man continues! #ShoheiOhtani #Magic #MultipleTalent
@MLB better than Judge 100%
@MLB Noone can stop the sho's show.
@MLB Pitcher leading in HRs, crazy

Shohei Ohtani has proved he is arguably the best baseball player in the world several times over the course of the last few years. The 28-year-old was named the AL MVP in 2021 and it is the title he seems determined to earn again.

Having started the season brilliantly, Ohtani is now the AL home run leader as well as third in strikeouts in the entire MLB. It seems only a matter of time until he is crowned the AL MVP for the second time in his career.

The Japanese phenom was at it again in Wednesday's game against the Rangers. Ohtani managed to launch a two-run home run in the ninth innings to record his 21st homer of the season.

However, it was not enough to see the Angels over the line as the Rangers' offense did their job. Fans were amazed by Ohtani's performance and hailed him as the best player in the world on social media.

"Second most HR in baseball AND the third most strikeouts as a pitcher in baseball. The man is unbelievable," wrote one fan on Twitter. "He’s so pissed judge got that MVP," added another.

LA Angels lose again despite Shohei Ohtani's heroics

Having won the first two games of their series against the Texas Rangers, the Los Angeles Angels fell to a defeat in the game despite Shohei Ohtani's league-leading homer.

The Angels' defense did not have the answers to the Rangers' lineup on the night as they gave up six runs over the course of the game to take it out of their reach.

The Angels will now look to win the final game of the series to complete their series victory over the Rangers.

Edited by Veer Badani
