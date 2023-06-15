Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani continued his amazing form this season by hitting his 21st home run against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

While the Angels lost the game 6-3 on the night, Ohtani continued his remarkable form to mark his 11th consecutive game with a hit and also become the AL home run leader thanks to his two-run homer late in the ninth innings. MLB fans took the opportunity to hail the Japanese star's consistency this season and his bid for another MVP award.

MLB @MLB Shohei Ohtani's AL-leading 21st home run. Shohei Ohtani's AL-leading 21st home run. https://t.co/vJ2vX9sYfH

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Benjamin @BDTolsma Shohei Ohtani has the second most HR in baseball AND the third most strikeouts as a pitcher in baseball. The man is unbelievable. Shohei Ohtani has the second most HR in baseball AND the third most strikeouts as a pitcher in baseball. The man is unbelievable.

Earl Treloar @EarlTreloar @MLB Absolute beast. Remind you, he’s an opening day starting pitcher that’s top 3 in the league in strikeouts as well @MLB Absolute beast. Remind you, he’s an opening day starting pitcher that’s top 3 in the league in strikeouts as well 😱

Shohei Ohtani has proved he is arguably the best baseball player in the world several times over the course of the last few years. The 28-year-old was named the AL MVP in 2021 and it is the title he seems determined to earn again.

Having started the season brilliantly, Ohtani is now the AL home run leader as well as third in strikeouts in the entire MLB. It seems only a matter of time until he is crowned the AL MVP for the second time in his career.

The Japanese phenom was at it again in Wednesday's game against the Rangers. Ohtani managed to launch a two-run home run in the ninth innings to record his 21st homer of the season.

However, it was not enough to see the Angels over the line as the Rangers' offense did their job. Fans were amazed by Ohtani's performance and hailed him as the best player in the world on social media.

"Second most HR in baseball AND the third most strikeouts as a pitcher in baseball. The man is unbelievable," wrote one fan on Twitter. "He’s so pissed judge got that MVP," added another.

LA Angels lose again despite Shohei Ohtani's heroics

Having won the first two games of their series against the Texas Rangers, the Los Angeles Angels fell to a defeat in the game despite Shohei Ohtani's league-leading homer.

The Angels' defense did not have the answers to the Rangers' lineup on the night as they gave up six runs over the course of the game to take it out of their reach.

The Angels will now look to win the final game of the series to complete their series victory over the Rangers.

Poll : 0 votes