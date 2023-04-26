Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees made history last season when he hit 62 home runs. By doing so, he surpassed the MLB single-season record set in 1961 by fellow Yankee Roger Maris.

Following his historic season, Judge became one of baseball's hottest names. He was appointed the New York Yankees' first captain since Derek Jeter and was handed a nine-year, $960 million contract, making him the highest-paid position player in history.

Fans have been uncharacteristically critical of the 6-foot-7 California native on the eve of his 31st birthday. While Judge's early season stats are down significantly from last season, some ravenous fans have decided to use the occasion as grounds for criticism.

Born in 1992, Aaron Judge will turn 31 years old on April 26th. To signify the occasion, Talkin' Yanks, a popular New York Yankees twitter page, posted a video of Judge's 62nd home run of the 2022 season, which came in October against the Texas Rangers.

Happy 31st birthday to the captain Aaron Judge" - Talkin' Yanks

Rather than celebrate, fans took the opportunity to share their feelings that Judge is not living up to expectations this season.

Although still in the early goings, Judge has hit 6 home runs in 24 games. Last season, it took Aaron Judge 157 games to hit 62 bombs. As such, the big man has homered in 25% of games in 2022 compared to 39% last season. Moreover, Judge has only hit .244 so far this year, compared to .311 last season, which was the second-highest in the league.

Although Judge's early-season numbers aren't quite as good as last season, the criticism seems to be emanating from the overall performance of the New York Yankees this season.

Despite winning 99 games last season and walking away with their division in 2022, the Bronx Bombers find themselves in fourth place in the AL East as April draws to a close. Two straight losses to the Minnesota Twins have set them 7 games behind the first-place Rays.

Aaron Judge bears the brunt of Yankees fans frustration

Anyone who has watched any baseball at all over the past year knows that Aaron Judge is unequivocally one of the best players in the MLB. Unfortunately, some fans have allowed petty dissatisfaction at an early stage of the season to cloud their respect for Judge.

