Parents have argued with umpires about their decisions for as long as Little League baseball has been played by children, confounding MLB fans. However, a league in southern New Jersey is taking some unusual measures to address the issue.

The Deptford Township Little League has a new rule this year that compels fans who appear to believe they can officiate a game better than the volunteer umpires on the pitch to show up and demonstrate their ability.

Anyone who confronts an umpire while watching a game must umpire three games themselves before being able to watch another game.

"A New Jersey Little League is introducing a rule where any parent that confronts an ump isn't allowed to attend another game unless they umpire three games themself - Talkin' Baseball

Twitter was perplexed after the New Jersey Little League came up with this novel way to curb umpire abuse.

One said:

"I cannot wait to see how this works out, I can see a parent claiming to have to work that day even though they haven't missed a game all year. How can they possibly police this. I love it, but how?"

KC curtis

"I cannot wait to see how this works out, I can see a parent claiming to have to work that day even though they haven't missed a game all year. How can they possibly police this. I love it, but how?"

Here are some of the other comments:

"I think this is a bad idea. What do they do when one of the parents gets themselves in trouble so they can give their kids team an advantage whilst being an ump?"

"I think this is a bad idea. What do they do when one of the parents gets themselves in trouble so they can give their kids team an advantage whilst being an ump?"

Other fans believe that this idea could lead to more confrontations:

"What happens when the umpire-confronting-umpire has to deal with being confronted from the stands? Does he learn his lesson? Or does he escalate that confrontation? This will lead to more confrontations, not fewer. And the outcomes of those confrontations will be much worse."

Brian Moses



"What happens when the umpire-confronting-umpire has to deal with being confronted from the stands? Does he learn his lesson? Or does he escalate that confrontation? This will lead to more confrontations, not fewer. And the outcomes of those confrontations will be much worse."

Will the MLB get better after this, wonders another fan:

"Feel like the MLB will get better if they do this...."

"Feel like the MLB will get better if they do this...."

"Love this!!!"

"Oh that sounds like fun!! I would liked to see how many time this happen now."

"Oh that sounds like fun!! I would liked to see how many time this happen now."

"Think this is going to add more trouble then help, but let's wait, I guess."

"Think this is going to add more trouble then help, but let's wait, I guess."

"I f**ng love it"

What Minor League President has to say about Little League decision?

Minor League president Don Bozuffi said about the new Little League rule:

"They think that the call was bad, which always amazes me that they can see a strike better over there than the umpire can one foot in back of them."

According to Bozzuffi, the harassment has been so extreme that two volunteer umpires resigned last week.

"They're coming here, they're being abused, they don't need that," Bozzuffi said. "So they're walking away."

