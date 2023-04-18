The New York Yankees were thrilled to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Yankee Stadium being the team's home, but they ran into a small issue. They have played at the Yankees' Stadium for 100 years, which is true, but there has been more than one Yankee Stadium. This is a detail that the team decided not to mention considering it nullifies the 100th anniversary altogether.

While some may call this a simple technicality, there isn't much reason to celebrate an anniversary that isn't really happening. They do not play in a stadium that is 100 years old, which MLB Twitter was extremely ready to point out.

The New York Yankees made the post on Twitter for what they believed was a significant milestone.

Yankee Stadium was a genuinely iconic location in the sporting world, but the new stadium does not automatically benefit from that legacy. As such, many feel the story of the original Yankee Stadium ended when the Yankees moved in 2009. Boy, did they not hold anything back when they realized this was their opportunity.

The Yankees are one of the most popular franchises on the planet, regardless of sport. Because of this, everything they do or attempt to do is heavily scrutinized. Boston Red Sox fans, Los Angeles Dodgers fans, and really most MLB fans in general are praying for the downfall of the "Bronx Bombers".

For a team as historic and important to the game as the Yankees are, it doesn't feel like they should have to stretch for moments like this. They likely have an iconic moment for just about every day of the calendar year at this point. Pushing a questionable anniversary for a stadium that opened in 2009 seems unnecessary.

The New York Yankees may be celebrating their anniversary, but the rest of the world isn't quite ready to validate them.

Does Yankee Stadium give the New York Yankees a significant home field advantage?

The home field advantage and its benefits are important to the success of every team. The Yankees especially have the benefit of what is known as the short porch, a shallow wall in right field. It allows batters to hit home runs that wouldn't be over the fence in many stadiums.

If they are able to use it correctly, it elevates power hitters like Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson. This advantage was built into the stadium and has certainly helped the team over the years.

