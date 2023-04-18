Create

MLB Twitter crashes New York Yankees' attempted 100th year anniversary of Yankee Stadium celebration: "What kind of gaslighting s*** is this?"

By Nathan Borkowski
Modified Apr 18, 2023 21:32 GMT
Divisional Series - Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees - Game One
The New York Yankees were thrilled to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Yankee Stadium being the team's home, but they ran into a small issue. They have played at the Yankees' Stadium for 100 years, which is true, but there has been more than one Yankee Stadium. This is a detail that the team decided not to mention considering it nullifies the 100th anniversary altogether.

While some may call this a simple technicality, there isn't much reason to celebrate an anniversary that isn't really happening. They do not play in a stadium that is 100 years old, which MLB Twitter was extremely ready to point out.

The New York Yankees made the post on Twitter for what they believed was a significant milestone.

100 Years at Home. #RepBX https://t.co/NFtwY1iih3

Yankee Stadium was a genuinely iconic location in the sporting world, but the new stadium does not automatically benefit from that legacy. As such, many feel the story of the original Yankee Stadium ended when the Yankees moved in 2009. Boy, did they not hold anything back when they realized this was their opportunity.

What kind of gaslighting shit is this? They tore down the building would be turning 100. 😂 twitter.com/yankees/status…
Y’all know damn well it’s not the same ballpark twitter.com/yankees/status…
2023 - 2009 = 100 twitter.com/yankees/status…

The Yankees are one of the most popular franchises on the planet, regardless of sport. Because of this, everything they do or attempt to do is heavily scrutinized. Boston Red Sox fans, Los Angeles Dodgers fans, and really most MLB fans in general are praying for the downfall of the "Bronx Bombers".

100 years of fucking what??? You knocked down that stadium? twitter.com/yankees/status…
Using their math if 14=100 then 28=200 and 42=300. So then I am actually like 260 years old. No wonder my hip hurts!! twitter.com/Yankees/status… https://t.co/PHOmNo5hsL
@Yankees @yankeestadium https://t.co/Z8V29S8RaU

For a team as historic and important to the game as the Yankees are, it doesn't feel like they should have to stretch for moments like this. They likely have an iconic moment for just about every day of the calendar year at this point. Pushing a questionable anniversary for a stadium that opened in 2009 seems unnecessary.

@Yankees @yankeestadium Miss old Yankee Stadium. Legends seats keep ‘true’ fans from being on top of the field. The overhang was daunting to opponents. The crowds were just better. Oh. And 26 titles there. @FiresideYankees
@Yankees @yankeestadium We've been here since 2009... 2023 - 2009 = 100 https://t.co/pm8CezgNlD
This is wildly, painfully embarrassing. twitter.com/yankees/status…

The New York Yankees may be celebrating their anniversary, but the rest of the world isn't quite ready to validate them.

Does Yankee Stadium give the New York Yankees a significant home field advantage?

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v New York Yankees
The home field advantage and its benefits are important to the success of every team. The Yankees especially have the benefit of what is known as the short porch, a shallow wall in right field. It allows batters to hit home runs that wouldn't be over the fence in many stadiums.

If they are able to use it correctly, it elevates power hitters like Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson. This advantage was built into the stadium and has certainly helped the team over the years.

