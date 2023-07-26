Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki left MLB fans speechless with a spectacular catch to rob the Chicago White Sox of a grand slam during Tuesday's game.

The game ended 7-3 in favor of the Cubs and Suzuki played more than a small part in his team's win. The impressive catch over the wall left fans in awe of the Japanese star's fielding prowess and they took to social media to express their views after the game:

Dakota Wolf @DakotaW25315189 @WatchMarquee Now that's what I call a Home run robbery, In Grand Fashion! Way to go Susuki!

Alan Patten @AlPat_Sp33d40 @WatchMarquee YOU MEAN GRAND SLAM ROBBERY

BigC @Big_C_69_ @WatchMarquee Sweet call Boog, the enthusiasm is palpable

Seiya Suzuki was an established star in the Japanese baseball league before making his move to the MLB. He signed with the Chicago Cubs in March 2022 to a five-year contract worth $85 million.

He was the reigning batting champion in Japan and came with high expectations from fans in the MLB. However, after a decent first season with the Cubs, he seems to be comfortable with the American game this season.

Seiya Suzuki's incredible catch came in the bottom of the seventh inning with the Cubs in a comfortable 7-1 lead. White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada launched a big hit off Kyle Hendricks with the bases loaded.

The ball went high in the air and was making its way to the stands for a grand slam before Suzuki's impressive catch prevented the home run. It was an impressive piece of skill that kept the Cubs in a comfortable lead for the rest of the game. Fans took to social media after the game to post their reactions to the play.

"Someone call the police, that was grand theft," wrote one fan on Twitter. "My heart stopped," added another.

Seiya Suzuki continues to impress for the Cubs

The Chicago Cubs marked their fourth straight victory in the MLB after their victory against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. They have one more game remaining in the double-header against their local rivals and will be looking to get the job done.

Seiya Suzuki has been a vital part of their impressive run in the league as they continue their bid for the postseason later in the year.

