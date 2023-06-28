Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani continued his heroics in the MLB during Tuesday's showdown against the Chicago White Sox.

The Japanese superstar showed his two-way prowess in the first inning of the game, getting two strikeouts as the starting pitcher before taking the plate to extend his home run lead in the MLB.

Fans were in awe as Ohtani continues to put in superhuman performances on a weekly basis.

MLB @MLB Shohei Ohtani: Starting pitcher and MLB home run leader! #PitchersWhoRake Shohei Ohtani: Starting pitcher and MLB home run leader! #PitchersWhoRake https://t.co/IBs5TIezby

Dan Dan @DansWORL @MLB Shohei could literally ask for a billion and it wouldnt even be a crazy ask imo. Hes a generational talent. @MLB Shohei could literally ask for a billion and it wouldnt even be a crazy ask imo. Hes a generational talent.

Captain Salty @JoeyRiot78 @MLB Are we watching the greatest MLB player of all time? I’m starting to think this may be the case. @MLB Are we watching the greatest MLB player of all time? I’m starting to think this may be the case.

moe510 @moemoney1510 @MLB This dude is special..hit a homer after pitching..just wow man @MLB This dude is special..hit a homer after pitching..just wow man

AeRo (35-43) #FireBuck @AeRoNYG @MLB no one else in the AL is ever gonna win an MVP again @MLB no one else in the AL is ever gonna win an MVP again

Shohei Ohtani has taken his game to the next level this season. While his teammates continue to struggle, he has arguably single-handedly taken them to second place in their division.

Ohtani is well known as a two-way player for the Angels but what makes him even more special is that he is the best player in both roles in the MLB. He showed it yet again during their encounter against the White Sox, guiding them to victory with his performance.

Ohtani started the game from the mound and earned two strikeouts for his team. Then, in the first inning itself, he launched his 27th home run of the season to extend his HR record and give his team an early 1-0 lead.

By the end of the night, Ohtani pitched 6.1 innings, getting 10 strikeouts while giving away four hits and one run. In the bottom of the seventh innings, Ohtani launched another solo home run to make the score 3-1 and essentially take the game away from the White Sox.

Following his stellar performance, fans took to social media and hailed him as the best player in the world. "Shohei could literally ask for a billion and it wouldn't even be a crazy ask imo. He's a generational talent," wrote one fan on Twitter. "He’s in his own league rn man wow," added another.

Shohei Ohtani extends HR lead after launching 28th home run vs White Sox

Shohei Ohtani has been dominating the MLB like no player ever before. He is currently the league's home run leader with 28 HRs so far and is among the top three pitchers in most of the statistics.

He is no doubt a generational talent who is hitting the peak of his career. His outrageous numbers continue to amaze fans across the world as he makes the MLB look like a walk in the park.

