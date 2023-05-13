Boston Red Sox pitcher James Paxton made a triumphant return to the mound after over two years away and seemingly hasn't lost a step. He pitched an excellent five innings, allowing only two runs and recording nine strikeouts.

This is about as good as could have been expected in his first game back from Tommy John surgery. If he stays healthy, he could be a big part of the Red Sox rotation.

Prior to his Tommy John surgery, Paxton had played for only two teams in MLB. The Red Sox took a chance on him while he was missing time in the hopes that he could come back with performances like this. That faith has been rewarded and could keep paying off all season.

The MLB's official Twitter account shared a video of the nine strikeouts thrown by Paxton.

The St. Louis Cardinals have been on the wrong side of a few too many moments like this for their liking. On the other hand, the Boston Red Sox and their fans are pinching themselves thinking they may have another quality starter.

Pitching is at a premium in the modern MLB, and every team is always on the hunt. Paxton's career average ERA is 3.59, an excellent mark.

Fans shared their thoughts about Paxton following his time back on the mound:

Paxton has been plagued by injuries, both major and minor, throughout his MLB career and will undoubtedly be thrilled to be back. It is easy for fans, of nearly any team, to rally behind him after the hardships he has endured. Perhaps especially fans of his former teams, the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees.

Sometimes in sports, it is easy to get hung up on who is overperforming, who is disappointing and other minutia. Being able to take a step back and enjoy a triumphant moment like this rather than a sour one is the beauty of baseball.

James Paxton was back on the mound doing what he does best, and it was great to see for all involved. Except for the nine Cardinals batters he struck out.

A healthy James Paxton could be a game-changer for the Boston Red Sox

Teams typically aren't able to add consistently good starting pitchers at virtually no cost during a season. Let alone a team like the Boston Red Sox who are over .500 and have their sights aimed high.

If Paxton keeps playing like this, the Boston Red Sox rotation looks so much better than it did just a few days ago.

