During the two-game series with the San Diego Padres, an amusing stunt by the San Francisco Giants' John Brebbia left MLB Twitter fans stunned.
The Padres defeated the Giants in MLB's first ever Mexico Series 6-4.
Brebbia was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2011. Brebbia played for the Memphis Redbirds and the St. Louis Cardinals before joining the San Francisco Giants in 2020 where he is currently a pitcher.
"Giants Talk" podcast host Alex Pavlovic posted a video on his Twitter page where Brebbia is seen giving out fake handshakes during the Giants vs. Padres game while walking towards the dugout.
"John Brebbia struck out the side in the seventh and gave fake handshakes all the way to the dugout" - Alex Pavlovic posted on Twitter.
MLB fans were in splits reacting to this comical stunt by Brebbia. Some claimed he was copying Joe Biden, while others thought he was a gem of a person and a class apart.
John Brebbia and San Francisco Giants will face the San Diego Padres again in June
The Padres managed a two-game sweep over the Giants (16-11 & 6-4). While not ideal for San Francisco, it isn't a total disaster. They are 11-16 and there is plenty of time to go this season.
Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants will return to form and try to take the upper hand over the San Diego Padres. The two teams won't be facing each other until a four-game series that is set to begin on June 19, 2023.
For now, the Giants are preparing for three tough games against the Houston Astros, while the Padres have a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.