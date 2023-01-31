Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani continued his preparations for the 2023 season and fans are impressed by what they are seeing. At this point, Ohtani has already proved to be the best two-way player alive and one of the top baseball players on the planet today. Seeing him casually hit dingers during the offseason is impressive, but it is starting to become the norm.

The 2023 season will be a big year for Ohtani, on and off the field. He is set to play for Samurai Japan at the upcoming World Baseball Classic. This opportunity for him to represent his country should prime him for the MLB regular season. It is the final year of his contract before he can become an unrestricted free agent and choose his next team.

The official MLB Twitter account uploaded this clip of Shohei Ohtani, who looks to be in rare form already.

Ohtani should be more aware than anybody regarding how important 2023 will be to the future of the Los Angeles Angels. They will be desperately attempting to send Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani into the postseason together for the first time. If the season once again ends in disappointment, Ohtani could be looking for his next team.

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers have already expressed interest in adding the Japanese phenom. Few players in the modern MLB are bona fide game changers, but Ohtani certainly is. He can dominate on the mound and at the plate like nobody else. No matter where he signs his next contract, it will be one of the largest in history, if not the largest.

Some fans enjoyed taking shots at Shohei Ohtani for his lack of playoff appearances. Baseball is the ultimate team sport, so it is impossible to fully blame him for the lack of postseason accolades. If he gets his chance to prove himself, he will likely rise to it like he has to every other challenge.

Shohei Ohtani is in store for a big 2023 that could alter the league for years to come.

What can the Los Angeles Angels do to retain Shohei Ohtani past 2023?

Los Angeles Angels v Texas Rangers

The Angels have one advantage over all the other suitors for Ohtani: familiarity. Hopefully, they have built a good relationship with their star and can amicably reach a long-term agreement. If they can't, it will become a bidding war the likes of which the league has never seen.

Ohtani is a once-in-a-lifetime talent, and soon he'll be getting paid like that.

