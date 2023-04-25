MLB pitcher Spencer Strider, 24, made history by becoming the first Braves pitcher to register at least nine strikeouts in as many consecutive regular-season games.

On Monday night, the Braves snapped their four-game losing streak by beating the Miami Marlins 11-0. What made the day even more special was that Strider's 90 year-old grandmother, Esther Barkley, was in attendance to watch her grandson as he achieved a remarkable milestone.

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally Spencer Strider's grandmother is celebrating her 90th birthday by watching her grandson make franchise history Spencer Strider's grandmother is celebrating her 90th birthday by watching her grandson make franchise history 😍 https://t.co/eNmkQieBBO

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Spencer Strider's grandmother is celebrating her 90th birthday by watching her grandson make franchise history" - Bally Sports: Braves posted on their Twitter.

MLB fans on Twitter were exhilarated to witness a notable moment like this. One said:

"You know he couldn’t disappoint Grammy" - one said.

Fans were melting over how she's so old and yet wanted to celebrate her special day by witnessing her grandson make franchise history.

"I'm happy she's getting to see this Blessings to her" - a fan said.

Another appreciated Strider for his noteworthy performance on his grandmother's 90th.

"9 9+ strikeout games in a row for her 90th….nice" - said another.

Fans were awed by how young Strider's grandmother looked and flooded Twitter with compliments about the same.

Renee @recorph @BravesOnBally I’m going to need Mrs Barkley’s facial routine that beautiful lady doesn’t look a day over 70. @BravesOnBally I’m going to need Mrs Barkley’s facial routine that beautiful lady doesn’t look a day over 70.

"I’m going to need Mrs Barkley’s facial routine that beautiful lady doesn’t look a day over 70." - Renee said.

"She looks excellent for 90!" - complimented Jason Messina.

"She looks good to be 90" - complimented yet another.

"doesnt look a day over 80" - Orlando Munoz said.

"She looks 70!" - Bravos commented.

Another wrote a heartwarming message:

🥂HILTON🥧 ~ Temu Ambassador • @CHRISTYHIL55222 @BravesOnBally What a heartwarming moment! 🥳 Happy 90th birthday to Spencer Strider's grandmother, who is witnessing her grandson make franchise history. Download the TEMU app and enter my invitation code <116604401> for some extra cash while shopping. @BravesOnBally What a heartwarming moment! 🥳 Happy 90th birthday to Spencer Strider's grandmother, who is witnessing her grandson make franchise history. Download the TEMU app and enter my invitation code <116604401> for some extra cash while shopping.

"What a heartwarming moment! Happy 90th birthday to Spencer Strider's grandmother, who is witnessing her grandson make franchise history." - the fan wrote.

Another appreciated Strider for his career milestones and the Braves for registering a historic moment:

"Well done Spencer and Braves! Welcome Grandma." - Dan Smith said.

Spencer Strider's gift to his grandmother on her birthday

Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves

Everything was going well for Spencer Strider until first baseman Matt Olson made a mistake that allowed Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm to reach base.

However, Strider registered a great game for grandmother, Esther Barkley, to savor her 90th birthday. He struck out 13 batters, went eight innings and allowed just two hits to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Strider made his MLB debut for the Atlanta Braves in 2021. "The Mustache Man" has helped the franchise register historic records in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes