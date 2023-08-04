ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith came under severe crticism from MLB fans for his comments on New York Yankees utility star Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

In a recent broadcast, Smith said taht the Yankees star must be offloaded while failing to mention his name correctly. He faced severe backlash from fans on social media for his ignorance as well as his views.

One said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bro doesn't watch baseball"

Another said:

"He's such a casual. He just yells loud."

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

nycpitt @pitnyysznn @TalkinYanks he’s such a casual he just yells loud

🌎🌍🌏 @Sapuis1 @TalkinYanks He never knows what he’s talking about IKF only one next to Judge giving 110 percent

Spencer Burns @Burnzy006 @TalkinYanks You could tell he doesn’t watch baseball since IKF has been the Yankees best hitter for a couple months LMAO

JAKE ELLENBOGEN @JKBOGEN @TalkinYanks I too go on the air, pronounce names wrong and call for the head of a player that is one of the only ones contributing on the team right now… Stephen A doesn’t watch the Yankees or the box score because idk how you get on IKF in 2023

NYY Prospect Enjoyer @RebabkkeyO @TalkinYanks Stephen smith is a huge casual espn baseball coverage is a joke

jœ @poolsidejoee @TalkinYanks he is such a disgrace to sports journalism

Mr. Slippery @themanton187 @TalkinYanks Stephan A needs to just stick to sports he knows. He doesn’t know anything about baseball - it’s obvious

Malik @WiseAndFly @TalkinYanks SAS is the most overrated sports analyst in the business. He doesn’t know baseball or football; & his actual sports analysis is all emotion, no rationale. He’s employed for entertainment, not for information or education.

Stephen A. Smith has been a prominent TV personality in the US for several decades now.

The 55-year-old has worked on several media platforms, including radio and TV, and covered several sports from baseball to football and basketball. He's now one of the hosts of First Take on ESPN. He shares his views on various sports news, with MLB being one of his main areas.

Meanwhile, in the last few days, Isiah Kiner-Falela has been the subject of much speculation due to reports of him being traded by the Yankees. To his relief, he has been retained by New York, and he showed his gratitude with a stellar display against the Tampa Nay Rays.

However, Smith is not convinced and still believes that Kiner-Falela should have been offloaded. That has not sat well with fans, especially as he could not even pronouce the player's name.

Isiah Kiner Falefa vows to show his worth despite Stephen A. Smith comments

It makes no difference to Isiah Kiner-Falefa about what's spoken about him on television by the likes of Stephen A. Smith.

He showed his joy at being retained by the New York Yankees and vowed to show that he's worth keeping. He got to doing that right away with a terrific display in the Yankees' 7-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

As the Yankees chase a postseason spot in the MLB, Kiner-Falefa will surely have plenty of chances to show his worth.