ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith came under severe crticism from MLB fans for his comments on New York Yankees utility star Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
In a recent broadcast, Smith said taht the Yankees star must be offloaded while failing to mention his name correctly. He faced severe backlash from fans on social media for his ignorance as well as his views.
One said:
"Bro doesn't watch baseball"
Another said:
"He's such a casual. He just yells loud."
Stephen A. Smith has been a prominent TV personality in the US for several decades now.
The 55-year-old has worked on several media platforms, including radio and TV, and covered several sports from baseball to football and basketball. He's now one of the hosts of First Take on ESPN. He shares his views on various sports news, with MLB being one of his main areas.
Meanwhile, in the last few days, Isiah Kiner-Falela has been the subject of much speculation due to reports of him being traded by the Yankees. To his relief, he has been retained by New York, and he showed his gratitude with a stellar display against the Tampa Nay Rays.
However, Smith is not convinced and still believes that Kiner-Falela should have been offloaded. That has not sat well with fans, especially as he could not even pronouce the player's name.
Isiah Kiner Falefa vows to show his worth despite Stephen A. Smith comments
It makes no difference to Isiah Kiner-Falefa about what's spoken about him on television by the likes of Stephen A. Smith.
He showed his joy at being retained by the New York Yankees and vowed to show that he's worth keeping. He got to doing that right away with a terrific display in the Yankees' 7-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.
As the Yankees chase a postseason spot in the MLB, Kiner-Falefa will surely have plenty of chances to show his worth.