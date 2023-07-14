While the 2023 MLB All-Star Game was an interesting affair between the two sides, with the National League team winning after more than four years, it set a record low for ratings.

In the aftermath of the disappointing numbers, one MLB analyst has suggested that the league should remove the rule which includes at least one player from every team in the game.

Fans had a lot to add to that opinion and made a huge buzz across social media:

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander



The MLB All-Star Game should get rid of the “Every team needs at least 1 representative” rule?



Check out the great discussion in today’s episode: Yes or No.The MLB All-Star Game should get rid of the “Every team needs at least 1 representative” rule?Check out the great discussion in today’s episode: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fli… Yes or No. The MLB All-Star Game should get rid of the “Every team needs at least 1 representative” rule?Check out the great discussion in today’s episode: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fli… https://t.co/CMQW9LlvHT

Rodney Woodward @therodwood1971 @BenVerlander @FlippinBatsPod @MLBONFOX @Alex_Curry When it meant something, like home field for the World Series, it absolutely should've been eliminated. Now, it's just an exhibition, if the game is to grow, all the teams need to be represented. @BenVerlander @FlippinBatsPod @MLBONFOX @Alex_Curry When it meant something, like home field for the World Series, it absolutely should've been eliminated. Now, it's just an exhibition, if the game is to grow, all the teams need to be represented.

Jacob Ouellette @jouellette02 @BenVerlander @FlippinBatsPod @MLBONFOX @Alex_Curry i think they should keep the one representative but the league absolutely needs to go back to every player wearing their team’s jersey instead of a neutral “american/national” jersey @BenVerlander @FlippinBatsPod @MLBONFOX @Alex_Curry i think they should keep the one representative but the league absolutely needs to go back to every player wearing their team’s jersey instead of a neutral “american/national” jersey

SaltAndPepperPapi @SaltNPeppaPapi_ @BenVerlander @FlippinBatsPod @MLBONFOX @Alex_Curry 100% get rid of it. Stop rewarding owners with representation when they haven’t earned it by signing good cheap players or good expensive players. @BenVerlander @FlippinBatsPod @MLBONFOX @Alex_Curry 100% get rid of it. Stop rewarding owners with representation when they haven’t earned it by signing good cheap players or good expensive players.

Adam @AdamSiegel41 @BenVerlander @FlippinBatsPod @MLBONFOX @Alex_Curry No way. Give every fan base a reason to be excited about the game. I remember staying up on 1992 to watch David Cone pitch one inning. If he wasn’t there, maybe I wouldn’t have watched the game. @BenVerlander @FlippinBatsPod @MLBONFOX @Alex_Curry No way. Give every fan base a reason to be excited about the game. I remember staying up on 1992 to watch David Cone pitch one inning. If he wasn’t there, maybe I wouldn’t have watched the game.

Rodrigo Pereira @rrpbrasil @BenVerlander @FlippinBatsPod @MLBONFOX @Alex_Curry No. Every team has at least one player who can play at an All-Star level. The product is not diminished by the rule, and this year’s MVP would not have been there if not for the rule. @BenVerlander @FlippinBatsPod @MLBONFOX @Alex_Curry No. Every team has at least one player who can play at an All-Star level. The product is not diminished by the rule, and this year’s MVP would not have been there if not for the rule.

Ryan DePaul @RyanDePaul @BenVerlander @FlippinBatsPod @MLBONFOX @Alex_Curry Absolutely. It devalues the achievement of being an 'All-Star' if every team gets a player there regardless. Michael Lorenzen (mid) quickly comes to mind... @BenVerlander @FlippinBatsPod @MLBONFOX @Alex_Curry Absolutely. It devalues the achievement of being an 'All-Star' if every team gets a player there regardless. Michael Lorenzen (mid) quickly comes to mind...

Manach @Manach_38 @BenVerlander @MLBONFOX @FlippinBatsPod @Alex_Curry My bigger gripe is how many players get in by fan vote. Having nine players voted in AND requiring every team to have one player leads to way too many snubs and too many undeserving players making it. Something's gotta change. @BenVerlander @MLBONFOX @FlippinBatsPod @Alex_Curry My bigger gripe is how many players get in by fan vote. Having nine players voted in AND requiring every team to have one player leads to way too many snubs and too many undeserving players making it. Something's gotta change.

This year's MLB All-Star Game saw a record-low rating of 3.9 on Fox, the broadcasters of the game, and recorded only seven million viewers across the globe.

While the game was once the second most anticipated baseball game after the World Series, it has become more of a formality now. The declining numbers depict the sad state of the annual encounter in today's culture.

In the aftermath of the recent numbers, there has been much debate about what could be done to change the current scenario. MLB analyst Ben Verlander suggested that the league should not make it mandatory for every team of the league to have a representing member in the All-Star team.

While some fans seemed to have agreed with the suggestion, others had their own views and took to social media to share them.

"No they shouldn't," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Or no fan voting," added another.

MLB All-Star Game records all-time low ratings

There is no doubt that the excitement for the MLB All-Star Game has reduced over the past few years, and it has hit a new record low this year.

The fixture was once one of the most awaited fixtures of the year, bringing in TV ratings second only to the World Series. This year, it hit a record-low rating of 3.9 with seven million viewers as compared to last year's record-low rating of 4.21 with over seven and a half million viewers.

Despite heroics from Colorado Rockies catcher Ellas Diaz, it was not enough to attract the kind of attention it once used to. It remains to be seen how things will change moving into the future.

