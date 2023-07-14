While the 2023 MLB All-Star Game was an interesting affair between the two sides, with the National League team winning after more than four years, it set a record low for ratings.
In the aftermath of the disappointing numbers, one MLB analyst has suggested that the league should remove the rule which includes at least one player from every team in the game.
Fans had a lot to add to that opinion and made a huge buzz across social media:
This year's MLB All-Star Game saw a record-low rating of 3.9 on Fox, the broadcasters of the game, and recorded only seven million viewers across the globe.
While the game was once the second most anticipated baseball game after the World Series, it has become more of a formality now. The declining numbers depict the sad state of the annual encounter in today's culture.
In the aftermath of the recent numbers, there has been much debate about what could be done to change the current scenario. MLB analyst Ben Verlander suggested that the league should not make it mandatory for every team of the league to have a representing member in the All-Star team.
While some fans seemed to have agreed with the suggestion, others had their own views and took to social media to share them.
"No they shouldn't," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Or no fan voting," added another.
MLB All-Star Game records all-time low ratings
There is no doubt that the excitement for the MLB All-Star Game has reduced over the past few years, and it has hit a new record low this year.
The fixture was once one of the most awaited fixtures of the year, bringing in TV ratings second only to the World Series. This year, it hit a record-low rating of 3.9 with seven million viewers as compared to last year's record-low rating of 4.21 with over seven and a half million viewers.
Despite heroics from Colorado Rockies catcher Ellas Diaz, it was not enough to attract the kind of attention it once used to. It remains to be seen how things will change moving into the future.
