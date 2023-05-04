The Chicago Cubs have finally made a move to improve their infield, calling up top prospect Matt Mervis to make his big legaue debut. The first base position had been held by Eric Hosmer for the majority of the season, but it appears he will be replaced shortly. The Cubs offense has been lacklustre to start the season, and management clearly identifed the need to improve.

Hosmer currently has a batting average of .250 and only two home runs in 2023. When the team acquired the veteran first baseman during the offseason, they expected more from him than that. They are putting themselves in a better position to win games, while simultaneously setting up their future nicely.

Jeff Passan of ESPN shared that Matt Mervis would be getting promoted, and gave context as to why.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Chicago Cubs are calling up top first base prospect Matt Mervis, sources tell ESPN. He's expected to join the team tomorrow as it returns home to start a series against Miami. Mervis, 25, was hitting .286/.402/.560 with six HR in 24 games at Triple-A Iowa. Big power prospect. The Chicago Cubs are calling up top first base prospect Matt Mervis, sources tell ESPN. He's expected to join the team tomorrow as it returns home to start a series against Miami. Mervis, 25, was hitting .286/.402/.560 with six HR in 24 games at Triple-A Iowa. Big power prospect.

Many see this as a great move for the Chicago Cubs, who have not made many great moves since 2016. If a player is excelling in Triple-A, it behooves the team to bring him up sooner rather than later. If he can keep excelling against MLB pitchers, he will be there to stay. If he can't, the Cubs would like to know that as well.

Calling up prospects is always an important part of a team building process. The Chicago Cubs have always placed an emphasis on their farm system. It was how they built their World Series championship team. They know how valuable it can be. If Matt Mervis reaches the expectations many fans have for him, the team will be poised for great things in 2023.

Eric Hosmer going to the Cubs seemed like a good fit at the time, but it has not worked out. He brought a veteran presence and was hoping to bring some consistent offense. Hosmer has failed to do so, paving the way for a young gun to get his shot. Thankfully, the Chicago Cubs nailed their signing of Dansby Swanson.

Fans around the league cannot wait to see Matt Mervis on the Cubs, and hope he doesn't dissapoint.

Can Matt Mervis push the Chicago Cubs to the National League Central crown?

Chicago Cubs v Washington Nationals

Despite the hot start by the Pittsburgh Pirates, the NL Central is a very winnable division for the Cubs. Very few expect their success to last through the dog days of summer, and the Cubs could be the team to take the top spot.

This is especially true if Matt Mervis is able to hit the ground running and instantly prove he can hang with the best in the world.

