San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has lofty goals for the rest of his MLB career. The main award that he seems to be targeting is the Silver Slugger award, given to the best offensive player at each position. Tatis Jr. said he hopes to win 12 more such awards in his career. Given that he has already won two in just three seasons, it is certainly possible.

While healthy and unsuspended, Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the best offensive players in the game. In 2021 he hit 42 home runs, a total that led the National League. After missing all of 2022, there are concerns about his ability to stay on the field. If he can sort these issues out, 12 Silver Slugger Awards could very well become a reality.

This led to a wide array of responses, especially from Padres fans. They know Tatis Jr. is one of the best offensive players in the league, but that level of consistency is extremely rare. Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout similarly started in the MLB at a young age, and he has only nine Silver Slugger Awards so far. However, there's nothing wrong with setting your sights high.

Of course, there is also no shortage of fans who doubt Tatis Jr. can accomplish this goal. Many pointed to his recent injuries and suspension for violating the league's rules on Performance Enhancing Drugs. To win awards like the Silver Slugger, you have to be on the field day in and day out.

Having Fernando Tatis Jr. back in the Padres lineup in 2023 will be electric. He will get to play alongside Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and newly-signed Xander Bogaerts. They are poised to have one of the top offenses in the league, and fans cannot wait to see it.

Fernando Tatis Jr. could go down as one of the best players in San Diego Padres history

If Tatis Jr. accomplishes his goal and retires with 14 Silver Slugger Awards, that would put him in the upper echelon of MLB history. He could be counted among the Ted Williams' and Hank Aaron's of the world as the best to ever do it offensively.

After the success Fernando Tatis Jr. already had so early in his career, he has shown the potential to accomplish any goal.

