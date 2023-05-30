Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Johnny Damon posted a video online on Monday that appeared to taunt the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics, who were attempting to rally from a 3-0 series deficit to the Miami Heat in the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals, ended up losing and were eliminated from the postseason.

Damon, holding up his 2004 World Series championship ring while appearing somewhat imbalanced and slurring his speech, explained that the Red Sox were the "only team" to come back from a 3-0 deficit.

Apparently, Johnny Damon was talking about the only "Boston" team to come back from a 3-0 deficit. While the Boston Red Sox did rally from down 3-0 to the New York Yankees in the 2004 American League Championship Series, it has been done four times in the NHL.

The most recent of these comebacks was in 2014 when the Los Angeles Kings rebounded from being down 3-0 to the San Jose Sharks to win the series.

Johnny Damon clearly had been having a "good time" before making the video, as he stumbles over several words and adds a few extra syllables to "Memorial Day."

While in the video he actually appears to be wishing the Celtics luck in their quest, posting the video after the team lost left a lot of fans feeling like it was backhanded praise.

The Celtics were, in fact, attempting to be the first NBA team out of the 150 that had tried to win a seven-game series after being down 3-0. Out of the previous 150, 92 teams that trailed 3-0 ended up losing in four games. The Celtics were just the fourth to even force a Game 7.

There has been one other MLB team to force a Game 7 after trailing 3-0, the Houston Astros. The Astros won three straight games after falling behind 3-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 ALCS, but the Rays went on to win the seventh game.

Johnny Damon played four years for Boston Red Sox

Curt Schilling #38 of the Boston Red Sox makes his way down the line as he shakes hands with teammates Manny Ramirez and Johnny Damon after Bostons World Series ring ceremonies

Johnny Damon played four years of an 18-year MLB career with the Boston Red Sox. He also played six years with the Kansas City Royals and four years with the Yankees, in addition to a single season with four other clubs.

