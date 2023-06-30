St. Louis Cardinals' veteran starting pitcher Adam Wainwright had a night to forget against the Houston Astros on Thursday, having to be pulled out in less than two innings.

The Astros blew away the Cardinals in a game that finished 14-0 on the night, and Wainwright was the Houston offense's first victim.

Fans took to social media to slam the veteran pitcher and called for him to hang up his glove before the end of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Astros are rocking Adam Wainwright The Astros are rocking Adam Wainwright https://t.co/5K9g70cS8l

Brandon Keeler @KeelerBrandon @TalkinBaseball_ I think Wainwright shouldn’t have returned. He was on a downhill direction last season and this season just shows he has no gas left in the tank. He was good when he was younger. Now he’s not @TalkinBaseball_ I think Wainwright shouldn’t have returned. He was on a downhill direction last season and this season just shows he has no gas left in the tank. He was good when he was younger. Now he’s not

James Deel @Jamesdeel72 @TalkinBaseball_ I mean, the dudes like 180 in baseball years, what you expect from my dude? He can still sling it, but he's not prime Adam anymore. @TalkinBaseball_ I mean, the dudes like 180 in baseball years, what you expect from my dude? He can still sling it, but he's not prime Adam anymore.

derrick🏁 @derrickdean7671 bullpen or retirement at this point cmon @TalkinBaseball_ why do they keep running him out therebullpen or retirement at this point cmon @TalkinBaseball_ why do they keep running him out there 😭 bullpen or retirement at this point cmon

DannyM @DannyM2A @TalkinBaseball_ My son’s high school team could rock Adam wainwright at this point in his career lol @TalkinBaseball_ My son’s high school team could rock Adam wainwright at this point in his career lol

Kristin @kristinbroadway @TalkinBaseball_ He should have just retired after last season and rode off into the sunset @TalkinBaseball_ He should have just retired after last season and rode off into the sunset

HoodieSzn @DrHoodieMaddog @TalkinBaseball_ Starting to wonder if he seriously retires mid season @TalkinBaseball_ Starting to wonder if he seriously retires mid season

Crouton @crouton_a @TalkinBaseball_ my blind grandmother could rock 2023 adam wainwright @TalkinBaseball_ my blind grandmother could rock 2023 adam wainwright

Wainwright is a veteran MLB pitcher who has been around for almost two decades. He started his MLB career with the Cardinals and stuck with them throughout, winning a World Series, multiple All-Star appearances and finishing as the NL wins leader twice.

During his prime, he was one of the best pitchers in the league but it has been a while now since he's been past his peak.

The veteran pitcher's vulnerability was exposed by the Houston Astros in their series decider on Thursday evening. Adam Wainwright made a horrible start to the game for the Cardinals, giving away six hits and six runs in less than two innings against Houston.

It was an embarrassing night for the veteran and fans are already pleading for him to retire as he continues to struggle in the MLB.

"He sure is washed up," wrote one fan on Twitter. "He should’ve retired last year," added another.

Houston Astros blow away Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals to take series

Thursday's encounter between the Houston Astros and the St. Louis Cardinals was the series decider between the two teams. Having won the first game 4-2, the Cardinals went on to lose the second game 10-7.

Finally, in the third game, the Astros managed to thrash the Cardinals thanks to a horrible start from Adam Wainwright.

There is no doubt that the St. Loius management will be weighing their options in the aftermath of the loss and come to a decision about the veteran pitcher's future. Rumors continue to circulate regarding Wainwright's retirement from the MLB.

Poll : 0 votes