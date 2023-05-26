New York Mets star Pete Alonso leads MLB with 19 home runs, and he recently revealed that one came at the ideal moment. Fans always want to talk about players who do, or don't, have the clutch gene. The ability to step up to the plate in the biggest moments and knock it out of the park in spite of the stakes. Alonso's desperation led to a home run, and an all-time story.

Jomboy Media shared a clip of the story that was told on the "Foul Territory" podcast to Twitter. This is truly a story that needs to be heard to be believed.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



He hit a home run and ran straight to the bathroom after



(via Pete Alonso says he had to poop so bad during an at-bat that he was going to swing at the first pitch no matter whatHe hit a home run and ran straight to the bathroom after(via @FoulTerritoryTV Pete Alonso says he had to poop so bad during an at-bat that he was going to swing at the first pitch no matter whatHe hit a home run and ran straight to the bathroom after(via @FoulTerritoryTV) https://t.co/rCpS6hvjjM

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Like the late, great pro wrestler Gorilla Monsoon always said, this was truly a showing of intestinal fortitude. Being in a situation like this where you need a quick escape normally doesn't come with millions and millions of onlookers. But it took Pete Alonso only one pitch to get the job done. Considering nobody would have known this story if he hadn't shared it, fans are happy he did.

Upstate Mets @UpstateMets @JomboyMedia ‍ @FoulTerritoryTV I didn't think it was possible, but you made me love him even more @JomboyMedia @FoulTerritoryTV I didn't think it was possible, but you made me love him even more 🐻‍❄️💩

Eric DeBellis @EADeBellis Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



He hit a home run and ran straight to the bathroom after



(via Pete Alonso says he had to poop so bad during an at-bat that he was going to swing at the first pitch no matter whatHe hit a home run and ran straight to the bathroom after(via @FoulTerritoryTV Pete Alonso says he had to poop so bad during an at-bat that he was going to swing at the first pitch no matter whatHe hit a home run and ran straight to the bathroom after(via @FoulTerritoryTV) https://t.co/rCpS6hvjjM How can you not be romantic about baseball? twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… How can you not be romantic about baseball? twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

mel @petesayslfgm Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



He hit a home run and ran straight to the bathroom after



(via Pete Alonso says he had to poop so bad during an at-bat that he was going to swing at the first pitch no matter whatHe hit a home run and ran straight to the bathroom after(via @FoulTerritoryTV Pete Alonso says he had to poop so bad during an at-bat that he was going to swing at the first pitch no matter whatHe hit a home run and ran straight to the bathroom after(via @FoulTerritoryTV) https://t.co/rCpS6hvjjM god i love him twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… god i love him twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

This has been a tough season for the New York Mets, so a moment of levity like this is much appreciated. It shows that Alonso is staying relaxed and composed. Considering he is leading MLB in home runs with 19, whatever he is doing is certainly working. Maybe that added bit of pressure is exactly what the rest of the Mets need.

Eeth @ItsMeEeth Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



He hit a home run and ran straight to the bathroom after



(via Pete Alonso says he had to poop so bad during an at-bat that he was going to swing at the first pitch no matter whatHe hit a home run and ran straight to the bathroom after(via @FoulTerritoryTV Pete Alonso says he had to poop so bad during an at-bat that he was going to swing at the first pitch no matter whatHe hit a home run and ran straight to the bathroom after(via @FoulTerritoryTV) https://t.co/rCpS6hvjjM My dude crushed a homer first pitch lmao twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… My dude crushed a homer first pitch lmao twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

KCPS7 @KCPS7 @JomboyMedia @FoulTerritoryTV I’m guessing this happened in the bottom of the turd… @JomboyMedia @FoulTerritoryTV I’m guessing this happened in the bottom of the turd…

Alonso, who will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024, is making a case for the Mets to extend him now. If he continues at his pace, his price tag will be astronomical soon enough. While owner Steve Cohen has proven he is willing to spend big, he still won't want to buy high on a player if he could get a bargain.

Matty Z @mattzman426 @JomboyMedia @FoulTerritoryTV Had he got on base, he would have gotten picked off on purpose @JomboyMedia @FoulTerritoryTV Had he got on base, he would have gotten picked off on purpose 😂

Pete Alonso overcame extraordinary circumstances to blast a home run and celebrated by sitting on the throne of a home run king.

Is Pete Alonso the best player on the New York Mets?

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs

While pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer certainly have an argument, it is hard to find a better Met than Alonso. Day in and day out, he has proven he can be an explosive power hitter. Much like New York rival Aaron Judge, hitting dingers seems to come naturally to him.

If Pete Alonso is able to play like this all season long, he will be the best player and leader the Mets could possibly ask for.

Poll : 0 votes