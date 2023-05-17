Just when fans thought the series between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays was becoming normal, Domingo German was ejected. German was ejected from the game following a check from the umpires for illegal sticky substances. The ejection carries with it an automatic 10-game suspesion that can be challenged.

The fact that the ejection came a little under 24 hours from Aaron Judge being accused of cheating is extraordinary timing. Allegations of cheating, and barbs from both sides were flying all day. Then, the rivalry and discussion is stoked once more by an ejection for literal cheating.

Talkin' Baseball shared the footage of the ejection to Twitter. For the sake of the sport, I'm dissapointed, but this is tremendous content.

This is all the evidence needed for fans who had already been considering the New York Yankees cheaters. The smoking gun to their previously flimsy argument. In reality, the two situations are almost completely different and unrelated. It is not indicative of any systemic cheating within the organization, even if some hope it is.

The series had enough intrigue by virtue of the two teams playing, but things have now gotten personal. The Toronto Blue Jays may feel like the odds have been unfairly stacked against them in back-to-back games. This could be the motivation star players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette need. On the flip side, Aaron Judge could step up his game now that his team is shorthanded.

The fact that this series has already been insane and has one game left is absurd to think about. Then, adding in the fact that these teams will be battling for the same divisional crown takes it to another level. This has been the most unpredictable MLB series of the season thus far, and it is hard to see a future series topping it.

Domingo German was removed from the game against the Blue Jays and is likely facing a lengthy suspension.

The New York Yankees rotation without Domingo German is in a tough spot

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

Assuming Domingo German's 10-game suspension is upheld, the Yankees will need to bring in pitching help. Due to the back injury of Carlos Rodon, their starting rotation has been shorthanded all season. Now, they will likely dip into their farm system for a temporary replacement.

Domingo German's ejection was the lastest twist in a fascinating story, and who knows what will come next.

