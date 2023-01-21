Aroldis Chapman has signed with the Kansas City Royals, reportedly spurning the San Diego Padres in the process. It is now being reported that the Padres offered Chapman a larger contract than the Royals, but were turned down. This is a surprising development for a multitude of reasons. Not only did he reportedly turn down more money, but also the opportunity to compete for a championship.

Not every player in the big leagues has the same goals, which makes free agency such an interesting process. If financial motivations were all that mattered to Aroldis Chapman, he would be playing for the San Diego Padres. However, the Kansas City Royals were obviously a tempting destination for the veteran relief pitcher for other reasons.

MLB insider Randy Miller reported on the Padres' offer to Chapman via Twitter.

Randy Miller @RandyJMiller I’m hearing Aroldis Chapman turned down more money from Padres to sign with Royals for one year at $3.75M. He wants to close and he’ll do that in KC. Marlins offered $2M. I’m hearing Aroldis Chapman turned down more money from Padres to sign with Royals for one year at $3.75M. He wants to close and he’ll do that in KC. Marlins offered $2M.

San Diego Padres fans were surprised to learn that they made a good offer to Chapman. Aroldis Chapman is far from the dominant closer that he once was with the New York Yankees. While he can still serve as a solid relief pitcher, he is not the pitcher he once was. Issues regarding his departure from the Yankees also soured fans' opinions on him.

John Krajcar @OGbobbyjohnston @RandyJMiller I speak for all padres fans when I say, thank god @RandyJMiller I speak for all padres fans when I say, thank god

Chapman left the Yankees unceremouniously, reportedly refusing to play for the team in the postseason. He was dealing with hand issues as a result of a tattoo when the rift between him and the team was formed. You read that right. The rift between Chapman and the Yankees fan base has been brewing for years, with the latest incident being the final straw.

Steven @Shadow_wo1f05 @RandyJMiller I’m surprised that Chapman got on a team after what he did with the Yankees @RandyJMiller I’m surprised that Chapman got on a team after what he did with the Yankees

BMac @Bernman328 @RandyJMiller Most selfish player I have ever seen. @RandyJMiller Most selfish player I have ever seen.

Chapman has had some rather famous moments in the MLB postseason, but not for good reason. He gave up a walk-off home run against the Houston Astros that cost the Yankees the series. Many fans feel like he chose to sign with the Royals over the San Diego Padres to avoid the bright lights of the postseason.

Jon Mason @masonj77 @RandyJMiller He wants to close where it doesn’t matter how many games he blows and none will be high pressure games. Total loser @RandyJMiller He wants to close where it doesn’t matter how many games he blows and none will be high pressure games. Total loser

Hals Royal Guard @YankeeKenn @RandyJMiller Turning down more money and a chance to play on a contender. Whatever lol @RandyJMiller Turning down more money and a chance to play on a contender. Whatever lol

Marie DuVernay @MarieDuVernay12 @RandyJMiller @JLasagna43 Glad he's no longer a Yankee. Padres fans should be glad he signed elsewhere too. @RandyJMiller @JLasagna43 Glad he's no longer a Yankee. Padres fans should be glad he signed elsewhere too.

2023 will be an opportunity for a fresh start for Chapman, where he can hopefully improve on his challenging 2022 season.

The San Diego Padres would have benefited from the addition of Aroldis Chapman to their strong bullpen

League Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game Two

The Padres have an excellent group of relief pitchers, and Chapman would have provided much-needed experience and depth to the group. His time as a bonefide closer might be behind him, but he is still typically an asset in relief.

Aroldis Chapman is only two years removed from an All-Star season, and if he can stay healthy, he could regain his All-Star status.

