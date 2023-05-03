The Los Angeles Angels' battle with local reporters has added another chapter, now blocking interviews with coaches that potentially contain negative questions. This applies to all coaches on the team, other than manager Phil Nevin. Earlier in the season, The Athletic's Sam Blum was barred from appearing on a team-owned radio station due to what they called a negative atmosphere.

This is becoming a troubling trend for the Angels, refusing to risk any negative media coverage. They are currently two games over .500 and don't want to hear anything about why that may not be sustainable. Blocking negative questions is not a good way to increase transparency between the team and its fanbase.

Blum broke the story on Twitter, citing that it is happening to all journalists covering the team.

He went on to clarify that this is not an edict from Phil Nevin or general manager Perry Minasian, meaning it came from above.

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno has been the subject of plenty of derision during his tenure, but none more so than in recent years. He has two of the best players in the MLB today on the roster in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, but the team has yet to sniff the postseason. There are justified reasons for negative questions to be asked, and fans are fed up.

This season is especially crucial to the future of the Los Angeles Angels due to Ohtani's pending free agency. If the team is unable to prove it can win and win big, he will likely leave in free agency, if not sooner. This could be what is fueling ownership's insistence to keep stories as positive as possible.

These attempts to limit or control the media coverage of the team ultimately just make them look worse. Every team in baseball deals with negative coverage, some justified and some not. Trying to avoid it has angered many, both inside the game and outside of it.

The Angels' attempts to avoid a negative story have backfired and created an even more negative situation.

Ohtani is one of the most uniquely gifted and talented players in MLB history. If he makes it clear that he won't sign long-term, they cannot afford to lose him for nothing.

He will command one of the largest trade packages of all time, and the Angels must make that deal if it is clear he will not re-sign.

