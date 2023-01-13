One of the biggest questions surrounding the league is where Bryan Reynolds will be playing next season. He asked for a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the start of the winter. Being a young All-Star outfielder, he's become quite the trade chip.

Pittsburgh doesn't want to settle when trading one of the best players on their roster. They're looking for a Juan Soto-like return for Reynolds. Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres for five young prospects and Luke Voit last season.

Pittsburgh lowballed Reynolds when they offered him a six-year, $75 million extension. If the Pirates see Reynolds as a player like Soto, they need to up their offer. The Washington Nationals offered Soto a $440 million extension before they traded him.

MLB fans don't believe the Pirates are going to receive anything close to what the Nationals did for Soto. While Reynolds is a great outfielder, he's not as hyped as Soto. Soto is coming off a year when he was voted a Gold Glove Award finalist.

"Except you're not getting Soto results," one fan explained.

"Ok, he ain't that good. Marsh had a similar 2022," another fan tweeted.

Fans don't believe that Bryan Reynolds compares to Juan Soto at all. However, the Pirates have stated that they're not interested in trading Reynolds. The return they're asking for clearly shows they want Reynolds to be a part of the organization next season.

Of course the pirates are going to demand a huge price tag.

Fans can see right through the organization. If they can't find a team willing to bite in the trade, they can say they tried. They don't want to get rid of a guy who still has three years left on his contract.

Will any team take the bait on Bryan Reynolds?

One team that has an interest in Bryan Reynolds is the New York Yankees. However, the ask is too much. The Pirates want Oswald Peraza, Anthony Volpe, and Jasson Dominguez in return. Peraza has already shone flashes of excellence with the Yankees last season. Volpe and Dominguez are considered top-tier prospects. The Yankees aren't interested in parting ways with all of these prospects.

Another team that has shown interest is the Texas Rangers. They need a left fielder and have pitching prospects like Jack Leiter, who may entice the Pirates.

While Spring Training is right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if trade talks intensify.

