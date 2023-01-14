The San Diego Padres and superstar Juan Soto have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $23 million deal for 2023. This is likely to be the largest deal of its kind this season as teams around the league look to avoid arbitration. After trading a massive package of prospects and players for him, the Padres clearly hope Soto will be with the team in the long term.

This may not have been the multi-year extension fans were hoping for, but it is a positive sign. It shows a good relationship between the San Diego Padres front office and Juan Soto's camp. This should help ease the process of agreeing to a long-term extension, which could already be in the works.

Jeff Passan broke the news that the two sides avoided arbitration on Twitter.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Outfielder Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a one-year, $23 million contract to avoid arbitration, sources tell ESPN. Outfielder Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a one-year, $23 million contract to avoid arbitration, sources tell ESPN.

Padres fans are very excited for the Soto extension that seems inevitable. The San Diego Padres gave up so many assets to acquire him, it seems impossible for them to let him leave in free agency. If he does stay long-term, the Padres will be a superteam in the MLB for years to come.

𝙴𝙶⚡️ @PickedByDerwin 🏼 twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Outfielder Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a one-year, $23 million contract to avoid arbitration, sources tell ESPN. Outfielder Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a one-year, $23 million contract to avoid arbitration, sources tell ESPN. Big extension coming soon Big extension coming soon 🙏🏼 twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Red Sox Updates @FenwayStats @JeffPassan Padres probably should have extended him instead of signing Xander if they’re really thinking about contending past the next couple years. What they’re doing isn’t sustainable, but they do have a superteam right now. @JeffPassan Padres probably should have extended him instead of signing Xander if they’re really thinking about contending past the next couple years. What they’re doing isn’t sustainable, but they do have a superteam right now.

Cynthionic @Cynthionic @JeffPassan Am I crazy for thinking 23 million is a steal? @JeffPassan Am I crazy for thinking 23 million is a steal?

With Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts, the San Diego Padres will have one of the top offenses in the league. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are strong rivals in the National League, but the Padres are right there with them. Having contractual issues completed as early as possible in the calendar can only help the team.

Red Sox Updates @FenwayStats @JeffPassan Padres probably should have extended him instead of signing Xander if they’re really thinking about contending past the next couple years. What they’re doing isn’t sustainable, but they do have a superteam right now. @JeffPassan Padres probably should have extended him instead of signing Xander if they’re really thinking about contending past the next couple years. What they’re doing isn’t sustainable, but they do have a superteam right now.

JustinSaiyan @jsaiyangaming @Cynthionic @JeffPassan Definitely less then he'll make yearly on his next extension @Cynthionic @JeffPassan Definitely less then he'll make yearly on his next extension

Max Feinleib @MaxFeinleib @Cynthionic @JeffPassan Pretty standard arbitration salary for a star. Judge got 19, Lindor got 22, Trea got 21 @Cynthionic @JeffPassan Pretty standard arbitration salary for a star. Judge got 19, Lindor got 22, Trea got 21

Fans were so ready for the long-term extension, many believed this was it at first glance. It shows how excited Padres fans are for the upcoming season and the team as a whole. They should be one of the most electric teams in the MLB, and will be followed closely all season.

Brody💙 @garciaa_brody @JeffPassan Don’t give me false hope like that again, thought it was gonna be a 4L deal @JeffPassan Don’t give me false hope like that again, thought it was gonna be a 4L deal

Big Josh 2 @BigJosh2319 @JeffPassan Jeff pls you almost gave me a geart attack with this @JeffPassan Jeff pls you almost gave me a geart attack with this

Juan Soto won't have to worry about his contract for 2023.

The San Diego Padres will need Juan Soto to be at his best if they want to make a World Series run

Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres

Anything less than a championship run will be a disappointment for these stacked Padres. They have four players who are bona fide stars who should all have All-Star seasons. Juan Soto will be among the most important of the four sluggers, especially given his championship experience.

The Padres have spared no expense this offseason, and getting the deal done early with Soto is a credit to their organization as a whole.

Poll : 0 votes