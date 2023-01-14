The San Diego Padres and superstar Juan Soto have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $23 million deal for 2023. This is likely to be the largest deal of its kind this season as teams around the league look to avoid arbitration. After trading a massive package of prospects and players for him, the Padres clearly hope Soto will be with the team in the long term.
This may not have been the multi-year extension fans were hoping for, but it is a positive sign. It shows a good relationship between the San Diego Padres front office and Juan Soto's camp. This should help ease the process of agreeing to a long-term extension, which could already be in the works.
Jeff Passan broke the news that the two sides avoided arbitration on Twitter.
Padres fans are very excited for the Soto extension that seems inevitable. The San Diego Padres gave up so many assets to acquire him, it seems impossible for them to let him leave in free agency. If he does stay long-term, the Padres will be a superteam in the MLB for years to come.
With Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts, the San Diego Padres will have one of the top offenses in the league. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are strong rivals in the National League, but the Padres are right there with them. Having contractual issues completed as early as possible in the calendar can only help the team.
Fans were so ready for the long-term extension, many believed this was it at first glance. It shows how excited Padres fans are for the upcoming season and the team as a whole. They should be one of the most electric teams in the MLB, and will be followed closely all season.
Juan Soto won't have to worry about his contract for 2023.
The San Diego Padres will need Juan Soto to be at his best if they want to make a World Series run
Anything less than a championship run will be a disappointment for these stacked Padres. They have four players who are bona fide stars who should all have All-Star seasons. Juan Soto will be among the most important of the four sluggers, especially given his championship experience.
The Padres have spared no expense this offseason, and getting the deal done early with Soto is a credit to their organization as a whole.