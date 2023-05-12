Tampa Bay Rays star slugger Wander Franco exited the big-time game against the New York Yankees with an apparent neck injury.

While obviously the hope is that this is a minor issues, neck injuries are nothing to take a risk with. Even if he absence causes short term problems, it is more important that he doesn't risk further aggravting the injury.

Wander Franco has stepped up in big way to start this season, establishing himself as one of the most important players on the Rays. He has been on an absoulte tear, hitting seven home runs thus far. Without his consistent offensive presence they almost certainly wouldn't have the best record in baseball.

Talkin' Baseball on Twitter shared a video of Franco grimacing after reaching first base before being removed from the game.

This series between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays is about as important a series in May can be. The Rays have jumped out to a big lead in the American League East while the Yankees struggle to find their footing. If the Rays are able to win this series, especially without Franco, it would be a massive statement victory.

Fans always hate seeing young players go out early with an injury like this. Franco had been playing like an All-Star and bonefide MVP candidate, and nobody wants to see him off the field. His defensive presence will also be missed, as he was able to make electric plays look routine.

The Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles are all watching this series closely. The AL East crown will be an absolute grind to win and the New York Yankees, in some ways, look the least capable. Though they are getting healthier, their inconsistent offense makes winning difficult.

The Tampa Bay Rays are not the same team without Wander Franco, and will hope to get him back quickly.

Can the Tampa Bay Rays win this series over the New York Yankees without Wander Franco?

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

Most years, the Rays wouldn't be able to overcome an injury like this in a series with the Yankees. However, they have been firing on all cylinders and in every phase of the game this season.

While it won't be easy, the Rays have always had incredible depth that they will now be relying on heavily. If whoever steps up is ready for the moment, they can still win the series.

