MLB Twitter reacts to Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco leaving game against New York Yankees with apparent neck injury: "It’s Francover"

By Nathan Borkowski
Modified May 12, 2023 01:24 GMT
Tampa Bay Rays star slugger Wander Franco exited the big-time game against the New York Yankees with an apparent neck injury.

While obviously the hope is that this is a minor issues, neck injuries are nothing to take a risk with. Even if he absence causes short term problems, it is more important that he doesn't risk further aggravting the injury.

Wander Franco has stepped up in big way to start this season, establishing himself as one of the most important players on the Rays. He has been on an absoulte tear, hitting seven home runs thus far. Without his consistent offensive presence they almost certainly wouldn't have the best record in baseball.

Talkin' Baseball on Twitter shared a video of Franco grimacing after reaching first base before being removed from the game.

Wander Franco just got pulled in the fifth inning. He grimaced at first base after his single in the third https://t.co/1mDNekxFWK

This series between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays is about as important a series in May can be. The Rays have jumped out to a big lead in the American League East while the Yankees struggle to find their footing. If the Rays are able to win this series, especially without Franco, it would be a massive statement victory.

@TalkinBaseball_ It’s francover
@MLBONFOX Great player, hate to see this, Injuries suck
heal up my friend #RaysUp twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

Fans always hate seeing young players go out early with an injury like this. Franco had been playing like an All-Star and bonefide MVP candidate, and nobody wants to see him off the field. His defensive presence will also be missed, as he was able to make electric plays look routine.

WAIT WHAT???? twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…
Nooooooooo twitter.com/MLBONFOX/statu…
Don't love this at all but he was 2/3 so if it was preexisting probably not so bad twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

The Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles are all watching this series closely. The AL East crown will be an absolute grind to win and the New York Yankees, in some ways, look the least capable. Though they are getting healthier, their inconsistent offense makes winning difficult.

@TalkinBaseball_ Uh oh . “My shoulder*” https://t.co/uFfo8VXLZu
@MLBONFOX The ONLY reason the Rays have never won a World Series is because injuries haunt this team. Unbelievable how unlucky they are!!!
@MLBONFOX Everytime you turn around another young player injured. Players brag their bigger, faster, throw harder yea they can do all that except they can't stay on the field long enough to make it matter

The Tampa Bay Rays are not the same team without Wander Franco, and will hope to get him back quickly.

Can the Tampa Bay Rays win this series over the New York Yankees without Wander Franco?

Most years, the Rays wouldn't be able to overcome an injury like this in a series with the Yankees. However, they have been firing on all cylinders and in every phase of the game this season.

While it won't be easy, the Rays have always had incredible depth that they will now be relying on heavily. If whoever steps up is ready for the moment, they can still win the series.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar
