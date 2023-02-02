MLB Twitter took part in helping wish Tom Brady a happy retirement. The 45-year-old announced his retirement from football (again) on Wednesday. It puts an end to arguably the greatest career in NFL history.

Brady spent 23 years as a quarterback in the league. The 45-year old got his start with the New England Patriots while filling in for an injured Drew Bledsoe in 2001. He never looked back.

Before becoming an NFL great, Brady wowed baseball scouts in high school. He was so impressive as a catcher that he was drafted out of high school. The Montreal Expos selected Brady in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



: @TomBrady The last active pro athlete drafted by the Montreal Expos has announced his retirement: Tom Brady The last active pro athlete drafted by the Montreal Expos has announced his retirement: Tom Brady 🐐📷: @TomBrady https://t.co/UfcMvbUaz0

Obviously, he made the right choice in sticking with football. Brady will be an easy Hall of Fame choice. He played 335 regular-season games in the NFL. Prior to his retirement, he was also the last active professional athlete to be drafted by the Expos.

Imagine if Tom Brady chose baseball instead. Would we have seen the reign of dominance that the New England Patriots had with Brady under center? How good would he have been if he chose baseball instead?

"Truly the end of an era" one fan tweeted.

"Geez that's a heck of a stat" another fan replied.

Not a lot of people were aware that Brady used to be a baseball player. But it makes sense with the arm he has. He would have likely been pretty solid behind the dish if he had chosen that route.

Jackson Payne @jackson5payne FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



: @TomBrady The last active pro athlete drafted by the Montreal Expos has announced his retirement: Tom Brady The last active pro athlete drafted by the Montreal Expos has announced his retirement: Tom Brady 🐐📷: @TomBrady https://t.co/UfcMvbUaz0 Of all the Tom Brady facts and anecdotes out there, him being drafted by the Expos is still the most ridiculous to me twitter.com/MLBONFOX/statu… Of all the Tom Brady facts and anecdotes out there, him being drafted by the Expos is still the most ridiculous to me twitter.com/MLBONFOX/statu…

It's crazy to think that an MLB team that disbanded in 2004 still had an athlete playing today. That was so long ago.

Tom Brady made the right choice in picking the NFL over the MLB

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over his 23 seasons in the NFL, Brady won seven Super Bowls and set numerous records. If you were to look at the list of his career highlights and awards, it would look more like a grocery store receipt than anything else.

Brady holds eight NFL records. He holds nearly every major quarterback record. He finished his career with 649 touchdowns and a passer rating of 97.2.

Brady is set to join Fox Sports as a lead color commentator. He agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with the network in May 2022. This will make him the highest paid NFL commentator on television.

Poll : 0 votes