The New York Yankees put on a dominant display of offense against Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays . Manoah came into the 2023 season as a candidate for the Cy Young award, but has dissapointed thus far. This start saw him walk a career-high seven batters through four innings. He also allowed five earned runs, putting his team in a big hole early.

Manoah has become a big rival of the Yankees and their fans, and not just because they play in the same division. Manoah once stated that Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is the biggest cheater in MLB history. Since then, Yankees fans have wanted to see an outing like this from Alex Manoah.

Barstool Baseball shared the final statistitics from this disastrous outing, along with a video, via Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball Alek Manoah tonight vs the Yankees



4 IP

6 H

5 ER

7 BB

3 K



ERA up to 5.40 Alek Manoah tonight vs the Yankees4 IP6 H5 ER7 BB3 KERA up to 5.40 https://t.co/WORDIxAE3g

The numbers would be bad for any starting pitcher, let alone the one who was supposed to be the Toronto Blue Jays' ace. If he is unable to return to his 2022 form, winning the division becomes all the more difficult. Especially with the way the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox have been playing.

IsiahKFalafel @Randle_Julius30 Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Alek Manoah walked a career-high seven batters in 4+ innings on the mound tonight Alek Manoah walked a career-high seven batters in 4+ innings on the mound tonight https://t.co/FXZz9saNuX Talk about a bad pitcher who talks the most shit twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Talk about a bad pitcher who talks the most shit twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Mason Henry @MasonHenry97 @Jomboy_ It's been bad all year. I hope he can work on the control and location. @Jomboy_ It's been bad all year. I hope he can work on the control and location.

The New York Yankees took full advantage of the terrible performance from Manoah. Aaron Judge blasted a home run, and the Yankees offense was flowing all game. For a team that has been lacking offensive consistency all season, this is a refreshing performance for their fans. Their fans made sure to let Manoah hear about it.

martin gareau @MartinGareau @Jomboy_ First game vs Yanks was a one off, sadly. His slider isn’t fooling anyone this year. @Jomboy_ First game vs Yanks was a one off, sadly. His slider isn’t fooling anyone this year.

kt @kirstdtrg @Jomboy_ Unfortunately this is how he looked all year…. starting to see the effect of it in his confidence and vibe on the mound too which is a bummer @Jomboy_ Unfortunately this is how he looked all year…. starting to see the effect of it in his confidence and vibe on the mound too which is a bummer

The main theory as to the cause of Alek Manoah's struggles this year is the pitch clock. Many pitchers rely on their timing so much, and it could be taking him a while to adjust. If that is the case, it should solve itself soon enough. Until then, more games like this one against the New York Yankees will come.

Felix Martinez Jr @KingFelixJr @Jomboy_ He has to be hurt and keeps saying “I’m alright” like when he got taken out. Cone said it. He’s not finishing his pitches something’s up @Jomboy_ He has to be hurt and keeps saying “I’m alright” like when he got taken out. Cone said it. He’s not finishing his pitches something’s up

The Toronto Blue Jays are not getting the best out of their best pitcher and will need him to bounce back.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah always wants to play his best against the New York Yankees

Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays

To be the best, teams have to beat the best, and the Yankees were the best in the American League East in 2022. Now, in 2023, the Blue Jays are looking to steal that crown, and Alek Manoah wants to lead the charge.

It didn't work out well for him this time, but there will undoubtedly be a chance to reddem himself this season.

Poll : 0 votes