The New York Yankees put on a dominant display of offense against Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Manoah came into the 2023 season as a candidate for the Cy Young award, but has dissapointed thus far. This start saw him walk a career-high seven batters through four innings. He also allowed five earned runs, putting his team in a big hole early.
Manoah has become a big rival of the Yankees and their fans, and not just because they play in the same division. Manoah once stated that Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is the biggest cheater in MLB history. Since then, Yankees fans have wanted to see an outing like this from Alex Manoah.
Barstool Baseball shared the final statistitics from this disastrous outing, along with a video, via Twitter.
The numbers would be bad for any starting pitcher, let alone the one who was supposed to be the Toronto Blue Jays' ace. If he is unable to return to his 2022 form, winning the division becomes all the more difficult. Especially with the way the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox have been playing.
The New York Yankees took full advantage of the terrible performance from Manoah. Aaron Judge blasted a home run, and the Yankees offense was flowing all game. For a team that has been lacking offensive consistency all season, this is a refreshing performance for their fans. Their fans made sure to let Manoah hear about it.
The main theory as to the cause of Alek Manoah's struggles this year is the pitch clock. Many pitchers rely on their timing so much, and it could be taking him a while to adjust. If that is the case, it should solve itself soon enough. Until then, more games like this one against the New York Yankees will come.
The Toronto Blue Jays are not getting the best out of their best pitcher and will need him to bounce back.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah always wants to play his best against the New York Yankees
To be the best, teams have to beat the best, and the Yankees were the best in the American League East in 2022. Now, in 2023, the Blue Jays are looking to steal that crown, and Alek Manoah wants to lead the charge.
It didn't work out well for him this time, but there will undoubtedly be a chance to reddem himself this season.