MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred faced severe criticism from fans after a recent interview with the media on Thursday.

In the press conference after the quarterly owners' meeting in New York, Manfred made some heartless and unsympathetic comments towards the Oakland fans and the organization's imminent move to Las Vegas.

MLB fans across the country were left furious at the remarks and the general attitude of the MLB towards its fans and took to social media to voice their outrage.

Joon Lee @joonlee Manfred on the reverse boycott by fans of the Oakland Athletics



"I mean, it was great. It is great to see what is this year almost an average Major League Baseball crowd in the facility for one night. That's a great thing." Manfred on the reverse boycott by fans of the Oakland Athletics"I mean, it was great. It is great to see what is this year almost an average Major League Baseball crowd in the facility for one night. That's a great thing."

Gen-X Spokesman 🇺🇸🇺🇦 @OrangeMarkD



The passive-aggressiveness



The voice of other owners.



He speaks for his bosses. What does that say about them? @joonlee The contempt.The passive-aggressivenessThe voice of other owners.He speaks for his bosses. What does that say about them? @joonlee The contempt. The passive-aggressiveness The voice of other owners.He speaks for his bosses. What does that say about them?

The 407th Adam @Adam407 @joonlee Manfred’s just scumming the wheels on Fisher’s wagon out of town to Vegas. Mandred doesn’t care about baseball or the fans in Oakland. He’s there for the owners and he’s going to gaslight and shift blame any way he can to make this look better than it is and no one should buy it. @joonlee Manfred’s just scumming the wheels on Fisher’s wagon out of town to Vegas. Mandred doesn’t care about baseball or the fans in Oakland. He’s there for the owners and he’s going to gaslight and shift blame any way he can to make this look better than it is and no one should buy it.

Birdsong @Birdson64827145 @joonlee MLB owners have a monopoly. They pay lower taxes than other businesses and lower personal taxes than actual working people. They pay minor league players less than minimum wage. They can pay for their own damn stadiums and everything else. @joonlee MLB owners have a monopoly. They pay lower taxes than other businesses and lower personal taxes than actual working people. They pay minor league players less than minimum wage. They can pay for their own damn stadiums and everything else.

Carl Castro @CarlCastro_USC @joonlee All sports team owners want the same thing. They want to own the stadium and the rights of the stadium their team plays in, don’t what to pay to build the stadium, and don’t want to pay any taxes or upkeep on the stadium. @joonlee All sports team owners want the same thing. They want to own the stadium and the rights of the stadium their team plays in, don’t what to pay to build the stadium, and don’t want to pay any taxes or upkeep on the stadium.

t @teddy3885 @joonlee So he wants taxpayers to fund new stadiums to make the team owners richer? @joonlee So he wants taxpayers to fund new stadiums to make the team owners richer?

Megan Greenwell @megreenwell @joonlee Man, it’s one thing to see the team move, but the outright contempt for A’s fans from both the team and the league makes me think I’m just out on baseball altogether. @joonlee Man, it’s one thing to see the team move, but the outright contempt for A’s fans from both the team and the league makes me think I’m just out on baseball altogether.

Big Tom Callahan @tbcw13 @joonlee Is he the worst sports commish now and of the last 25 years? He’s got to be, right? What a clown show @joonlee Is he the worst sports commish now and of the last 25 years? He’s got to be, right? What a clown show

The saga involving the Oakland Athletics' plan to move the franchise to Las Vegas has caught the attention of the whole country this year. Owner John Fisher announced plans of the relocation earlier in the season and has faced stiff opposition from Oakland fans to sell the team since then. However, he is on track to go ahead with the move along with a new stadium being planned for the Athletics in Vegas.

Following the quarterly owners' meeting this week, Commissioner Rob Manfred was asked about his thoughts, and he replied with some typical heartless comments about the situation. He accused the community of not supporting the team and defended owner John Fisher regarding the move. Fans were not happy with his words and took to social media to thrash his attitude towards fans as the head of the organization.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on board as the Oakland A's cross major hurdle in Vegas move

On Wednesday, the Nevada legislation approved a bill for the construction of a new baseball stadium in Las Vegas. The bill allocates $380 million for the construction of the area, which will be the new home of the Athletics franchise. While Oakland A's fans took to the stadium with deafening chants to sell the team, it seems to little too late now. With support from the Commissioner Rob Manfred as well, it looks like it's only a matter of time before Las Vegas becomes home to an MLB team.

