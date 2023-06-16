MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred faced severe criticism from fans after a recent interview with the media on Thursday.
In the press conference after the quarterly owners' meeting in New York, Manfred made some heartless and unsympathetic comments towards the Oakland fans and the organization's imminent move to Las Vegas.
MLB fans across the country were left furious at the remarks and the general attitude of the MLB towards its fans and took to social media to voice their outrage.
The saga involving the Oakland Athletics' plan to move the franchise to Las Vegas has caught the attention of the whole country this year. Owner John Fisher announced plans of the relocation earlier in the season and has faced stiff opposition from Oakland fans to sell the team since then. However, he is on track to go ahead with the move along with a new stadium being planned for the Athletics in Vegas.
Following the quarterly owners' meeting this week, Commissioner Rob Manfred was asked about his thoughts, and he replied with some typical heartless comments about the situation. He accused the community of not supporting the team and defended owner John Fisher regarding the move. Fans were not happy with his words and took to social media to thrash his attitude towards fans as the head of the organization.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on board as the Oakland A's cross major hurdle in Vegas move
On Wednesday, the Nevada legislation approved a bill for the construction of a new baseball stadium in Las Vegas. The bill allocates $380 million for the construction of the area, which will be the new home of the Athletics franchise. While Oakland A's fans took to the stadium with deafening chants to sell the team, it seems to little too late now. With support from the Commissioner Rob Manfred as well, it looks like it's only a matter of time before Las Vegas becomes home to an MLB team.