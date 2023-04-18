Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass faced his former team on Monday night after an incident he tweeted about involving his wife and two children. While the Blue Jays went on to lose the game 9-2, fans did not miss the subtle play of words by the announcer in relation to the incident Bass had earlier tweeted about.

The incident occurred when Anthony Bass' wife was traveling with their two children on a United Airlines flight. Their youngest two-year-old daughter had dropped some popcorn on the floor of the aircraft. and Bass' 22-weeks pregnant wife was asked to get on her hands and knees and clean it up herself. Anthony Bass went on to tweet about the incident, which gained a lot of traction among fans who had their own opinions about the event.

Following the incident that dominated headlines over the past few days, Bass took to the mound against the Astros. The commentator took the opportunity for some witty wordplay by saying, "Anthony Bass on to try and clean it up." Fans were quick to share a laugh and point to the hilarious incident that occurred during the live broadcast.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Astros were already in a 8-1 lead when he came on to pitch against his former team and "clean things up." MLB fans were quick to share their thoughts on the incident.

"Announcer was sitting on that one all day," wrote one fan.

"Can’t convince me this wasn’t intentional," tweeted another.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia "Anthony Bass on to try and clean it up" "Anthony Bass on to try and clean it up" https://t.co/QoUXnrDe6W

. @SenoiaDuke @JomboyMedia Announcer was sitting on that one all day @JomboyMedia Announcer was sitting on that one all day

Ben Herrick @realbenbe @JomboyMedia I'm old enogh to remember when he made a big deal out of someone not cleaning up after his kids! @JomboyMedia I'm old enogh to remember when he made a big deal out of someone not cleaning up after his kids!

MYAISBACK @Myaisback Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia "Anthony Bass on to try and clean it up" "Anthony Bass on to try and clean it up" https://t.co/QoUXnrDe6W Yea, clean it up, and teach your kids that too! Stop crying to United twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Yea, clean it up, and teach your kids that too! Stop crying to United twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Anthony Bass and the Blue Jays look to end their recent string of defeats

While the Toronto Blue Jays managed to win their series against the Tampa Bay Rays, they suffered a 8-1 defeat in the final game. Two days later, they suffered another loss, this time 9-2, at the hands of the Houston Astros. They will now look to bounce back with a win and give themselves a chance to save the series.

Anthony Bass and the Blue Jays have had a decent MLB season so far and will look to get things back on track. While the incident involving Bass' family is still a topic of discussion, he will be eager to motch up some good performances and move on from the incident. Both Anthony and his wife received the public's support, and United Airlines has stated that they will remedy the situation.

Poll : 0 votes