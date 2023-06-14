New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone caught the attention of MLB fans during his recent appearance in the Talkin' Yanks podcast. Speaking on the podcast ahead of Tuesday's game against the New York Mets, the Yankees manager was spotted sitting cross-legged on the floor while giving the interview.

His laidback posture and demeanor during the interview left MLB fans laughing over the incident and calling it the most comical Yankees moment in a long time.

"Most entertaining Yankees moment in the last month," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"This is peak sketch comedy," added another.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Boone's camera revealed him sitting criss cross applesauce in the middle of our discussion Aaron Boone's camera revealed him sitting criss cross applesauce in the middle of our discussion https://t.co/hDBvGUFp3c

Connor @Haguerbomb702 @TalkinYanks Most entertaining Yankees moment in the last month @TalkinYanks Most entertaining Yankees moment in the last month

Mario Siringo @MSS317 @TalkinYanks It was so obvious once you realized, holding back the laughter was probably the most incredible feat gentlemen, nice work. Lol @TalkinYanks It was so obvious once you realized, holding back the laughter was probably the most incredible feat gentlemen, nice work. Lol

Asdfaeou @Asdfaeou @TalkinYanks I'm more confused about the camera this entire interview. Is it on some sort of Gimbal setting? The entire interview it was like Boone was on a swaying boat. Just exactly what are they sending his feed to you from? @TalkinYanks I'm more confused about the camera this entire interview. Is it on some sort of Gimbal setting? The entire interview it was like Boone was on a swaying boat. Just exactly what are they sending his feed to you from?

cambo @RoryCambo @TalkinYanks Spoons in the bowl and everything. Guy was a great listener in elementary school. @TalkinYanks Spoons in the bowl and everything. Guy was a great listener in elementary school.

While manager Aaron Boone has come under fire from fans several times over the course of the season, he continues to have the faith of the team owner and several fans in New York. After losing two consecutive series against the White Sox and the Red Sox, their latest victory over the Mets in their series opener came as a relief for the manager and the team.

The Yankees managed a 7-6 victory over the Mets on Tuesday, a good sign as the team continues to struggle with captain Aaron Judge out of action due to injury. The Yankees offence showed up in good form for the game and managed to take their team over the line with their seven runs scored by seven different batters in the game. It will be a performance that Boone can be proud of as MLB fans continue to mock the manager for his recent interview online.

Aaron Boone's young shortstop repays the faith in victory vs Mets

New York Yankees' rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe repaid the faith shown in him by the owners and management of his team after the youngster went through a slump in recent weeks. There were rumors that the Yankees management was considering sending Volpe to the minor leagues for a reset but Aaron Boone put his faith in the youngster who picked up his game both offensively and defensively against the New York Mets.

With two more games remaining in the series, it is a chance for the Yankees to prove that they can win a series in the absence of their captain Aaron Judge.

