Tuesday's MLB game between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins saw the team from Houston level the series with a comfortable win.

However, the umpire's ejection of Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron grabbed the attention of fans more than the impressive win itself. Fans made their thoughts on the umpires' performance clear after the game by slamming them on social media.

The first game between the Astros and the Twins saw a close encounter that was separated only by the heroics of Royce Lewis on his return to the MLB from injury.

The second matchup, however, saw the Astros pick up their game and take it away from the visitors early on in the night. Center fielder Chas McCormick starred for the Astros on the night, blowing the Twins' defense away from the plate.

However, one of the most interesting moments occurred in the eighth innings when Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron was ejected from the game for disputing the umpire's call.

The incident happened with rookie infielder Jeremy Pena at bat and the umpire calling him out on strikes. While both the player and his dugout protested the call, only Cintron was ejected from the game.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Houston Astros

Fans believe that it was unnecessary and that umpires are attracting too much attention to themselves instead of the game.

"This is pathetic. ONCE AGAIN no one gives a shit about umpires. Stop putting on a show thinking people came to see you," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"An umpires job is to uphold the integrity of play and this guy is out here acting like a middle schooler. What a jackass," added another.

More reactions followed:

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Imagine provoking a player and then ejecting guys in his dugout for taking exception to a situation that you escalated for no reason. Imagine provoking a player and then ejecting guys in his dugout for taking exception to a situation that you escalated for no reason. https://t.co/q1yfelEQFZ

Jace (Jonathan India Acknowledger) @OfficiallyJace Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Imagine provoking a player and then ejecting guys in his dugout for taking exception to a situation that you escalated for no reason. Imagine provoking a player and then ejecting guys in his dugout for taking exception to a situation that you escalated for no reason. https://t.co/q1yfelEQFZ This is pathetic. ONCE AGAIN no one gives a shit about umpires. Stop putting on a show thinking people came to see you twitter.com/Jared_Carrabis… This is pathetic. ONCE AGAIN no one gives a shit about umpires. Stop putting on a show thinking people came to see you twitter.com/Jared_Carrabis…

Ry’s Cards @ryscards Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Imagine provoking a player and then ejecting guys in his dugout for taking exception to a situation that you escalated for no reason. Imagine provoking a player and then ejecting guys in his dugout for taking exception to a situation that you escalated for no reason. https://t.co/q1yfelEQFZ an umpires job is to uphold the integrity of play and this guy is out here acting like a middle schooler. What a jackass. twitter.com/jared_carrabis… an umpires job is to uphold the integrity of play and this guy is out here acting like a middle schooler. What a jackass. twitter.com/jared_carrabis…

Allyson @ally_chavez12 @Jared_Carrabis An umpire should never get in a players face like that. If a player gets in your face, that’s a different story. But if you’re gonna be a baby and get all huffy when a player, calmly questions your strike zone, maybe umpiring isn’t for you. @Jared_Carrabis An umpire should never get in a players face like that. If a player gets in your face, that’s a different story. But if you’re gonna be a baby and get all huffy when a player, calmly questions your strike zone, maybe umpiring isn’t for you.

Curtis Carpenter @VBSMPrez @Jared_Carrabis Literally every single day there’s a tremendous example of why we need robo-umps. Every. Single. Day. @Jared_Carrabis Literally every single day there’s a tremendous example of why we need robo-umps. Every. Single. Day.

Swamp Monster Cards @swamp_cards @Jared_Carrabis I’ve literally never seen an ump lean in and talk to a batter like that. Dude should be suspended 10-15 just for that. @Jared_Carrabis I’ve literally never seen an ump lean in and talk to a batter like that. Dude should be suspended 10-15 just for that.

kenny @thatdudekenn @Jared_Carrabis refs in basketball and these umpires in baseball all think they’re part of the show and it’s sooooo annoying @Jared_Carrabis refs in basketball and these umpires in baseball all think they’re part of the show and it’s sooooo annoying

Final game between Astros and Twins set up perfectly despite fans' disappointment with MLB umpires

The American League matchup between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins has been a nail-biting affair so far. The Twins are at the top of the division while the Astros are second.

Both teams have a similar win percentage and their games have been a treat to watch for any MLB fan. The final game of the series promises to be a close contest as both teams will look to snatch the series.

