When MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced a sweeping new set of rules ahead of the 2023 season, fans thought that the game would be changed forever.

Among those rules were an increase in base sizes, restrictions on defensive shifts and, most controversially, a pitch clock. Under the pitch clock, pitchers now have 15 to 20 seconds to deliver their pitch to the plate.

Amid the breakneck speed of the rule changes, some fans started to think that robotization of the game was well underway. Under a new model being trailed in the minor leagues, their worst fears may have been confirmed.

In a recent piece for USA Today, writer Jimmy Golen covered a Triple-A game in which the automatic ball-strike infrastructure renders the need for in-game umpires obselete.

The Worcester Red Sox and the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders are the affiliate teams of the MLB's Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees respectively. Golen profiled several staff and players on both teams to see what kind of effect the ABS system has had on the fluidity of the game.

He noted how the beloved back-and-forth between players and officials has basically ceased to exist in Triple-A on account of the absence of umpires. The idea is that, if all goes well, the MLB may see test a similar practice.

Speaking to WooSox hitting coach Rich Gedman, who was a catcher for the Red Sox in the late 1980s, Golen was able to get some good insights. On the existence of the clock, Golen said:

"It kind of takes a little emotion out of it. I think human beings live on the controversy."

Although there are no plans to enact the measures in the big leagues, the league is eager for feedback so that they can better strategize the rollout of this divisive new technology.

MLB is already on thin ice after the 2023 rule changes

Although Manfred has affirmed that the pitch clock is here to stay, the radical new feature has solicited more than it's fair share of criticism. Many have taken direct aim at the MLB boss himself for introducing measures designed to shorten games and maximize offence, all while usurping some of the timeless elements of the game that fans enjoyed the most.

