The MLB world was left stunned by the news of Lebron James’ son Bronny’s cardiac arrest on Monday.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar confirmed the news earlier today in a statement to TMZ. Bronny was working out when the incident took place. Thankfully, he is believed to be in a stable condition now.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



He is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Bronny James collapsed on the court during a workout at USC on Monday and suffered a cardiac arrest, according to a statement from the James family.He is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. pic.twitter.com/GK4U4JDcnr

"Bronny James collapsed on the court during a workout at USC on Monday and suffered a cardiac arrest, according to a statement from the James family. He is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU."

The 18-year old was rushed to the hospital after a 911 call was made at 9:26 in the morning from the Galen Center, where the USC Trojans practice.

Bronny is a rising talent. He recently committed to USC and is expected to follow his father’s footsteps all the way to the NBA.

The MLB world has been left shocked by the news. Many have taken to social media to express their concern and best wishes for the James family.

Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs glad to hear he's out of the ICU and in stable condition but my god twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

(Developing story, more to follow...)

