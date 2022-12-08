The San Diego Padres took their best shot at Aaron Judge, but it was to no avail. They reportedly offered the reigning American League MVP a 10-year, $400 million deal. This is the second big-time free agent who has taken less money not to sign with the Padres.
San Diego lost out on All-Star shortstop Trea Turner after he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Padres outbid the Phillies by about $42 million, but it wasn't enough to persuade Turner into signing there.
The San Diego Padres came out and made a surprise bid to acquire Aaron Judge. He was linked to the Yankees and the San Francisco Giants.
The slugger took a nine-year, $360 million deal to stay in the Bronx. It's a tough pill to swallow for San Diego fans, who are ready to see their team land a big free agent this offseason.
"Loyalty runs deep," one fan said.
"Where are the Padres getting all this money?" another fan asked.
Baseball fans respect Aaron Judge for staying loyal to the team that drafted him in 2013. It's great to see a player stick it out with one team for their entire career.
Other fans are wondering where the San Diego Padres are getting all of this money from. They have two $300 million players on their roster and are still putting up big-time offers to free agents. It's tough to watch as a White Sox fan whose team cringes at the thought of building the team through free agency.
What's next for the San Diego Padres after Aaron Judge turned them down?
It's clear that the San Diego Padres have some money to spend. But after two big-time free agents declined their offers, what's next? The best available starting pitcher on the market right now is Carlos Rodon. He'd fit in nicely in a rotation that includes Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove.
Or maybe the Padres are seriously looking for a glove and a bat. They've already had talks with shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Look for them to take a swing at the All-Star shortstop.
Other players on the market that could interest the Padres could include Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, or outfielder Brandon Nimmo.
Look for San Diego to make some more offers very soon.