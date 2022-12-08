The San Diego Padres took their best shot at Aaron Judge, but it was to no avail. They reportedly offered the reigning American League MVP a 10-year, $400 million deal. This is the second big-time free agent who has taken less money not to sign with the Padres.

San Diego lost out on All-Star shortstop Trea Turner after he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Padres outbid the Phillies by about $42 million, but it wasn't enough to persuade Turner into signing there.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks The Padres offered Judge $400 million over 10 years but he took less to stay with the Yankees, per @BNightengale The Padres offered Judge $400 million over 10 years but he took less to stay with the Yankees, per @BNightengale https://t.co/sgzz1BjSYj

The San Diego Padres came out and made a surprise bid to acquire Aaron Judge. He was linked to the Yankees and the San Francisco Giants.

The slugger took a nine-year, $360 million deal to stay in the Bronx. It's a tough pill to swallow for San Diego fans, who are ready to see their team land a big free agent this offseason.

"Loyalty runs deep," one fan said.

"Where are the Padres getting all this money?" another fan asked.

Warriors 70-12 @LosSoWavyy @TalkinYanks @BNightengale that’s wild cause if he went with them that’s lowkey a ring in a year or two. we needa make some big moves @TalkinYanks @BNightengale that’s wild cause if he went with them that’s lowkey a ring in a year or two. we needa make some big moves

Mando @MandosTake @TalkinYanks . Turner & Judge turning down highest offers @BNightengale Nobody wants to play for the Padres. Turner & Judge turning down highest offers @TalkinYanks @BNightengale Nobody wants to play for the Padres 😂😂. Turner & Judge turning down highest offers

Ben Malovany @benmalovany @TalkinYanks @BNightengale Honestly if I was Judge I would go there. You have Soto and Manny, Tatis is coming back soon. He said he wants to be in a winning culture. That’s the team. @TalkinYanks @BNightengale Honestly if I was Judge I would go there. You have Soto and Manny, Tatis is coming back soon. He said he wants to be in a winning culture. That’s the team.

Paul @Paul83484302 @TalkinYanks @BNightengale Deep respect for the man to stay on the Yankees for a bit less because he loves the team more. @TalkinYanks @BNightengale Deep respect for the man to stay on the Yankees for a bit less because he loves the team more.

Jessica Yogini @JessicaYogini @TalkinYanks @BNightengale I figured the Padres would come in with a huge offer. Happy that Judge stayed with the Yankees. @TalkinYanks @BNightengale I figured the Padres would come in with a huge offer. Happy that Judge stayed with the Yankees.

Baseball fans respect Aaron Judge for staying loyal to the team that drafted him in 2013. It's great to see a player stick it out with one team for their entire career.

Other fans are wondering where the San Diego Padres are getting all of this money from. They have two $300 million players on their roster and are still putting up big-time offers to free agents. It's tough to watch as a White Sox fan whose team cringes at the thought of building the team through free agency.

What's next for the San Diego Padres after Aaron Judge turned them down?

Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four

It's clear that the San Diego Padres have some money to spend. But after two big-time free agents declined their offers, what's next? The best available starting pitcher on the market right now is Carlos Rodon. He'd fit in nicely in a rotation that includes Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove.

Or maybe the Padres are seriously looking for a glove and a bat. They've already had talks with shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Look for them to take a swing at the All-Star shortstop.

Other players on the market that could interest the Padres could include Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, or outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Look for San Diego to make some more offers very soon.

Poll : 0 votes