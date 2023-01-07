The Boston Red Sox signed Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner, and Bill Belichick reportedly helped out in the recruitment process. Belichick is an NFL head coach often considered to be one of the best of all time.

Given that he has spent nearly 23 years with the New England Patriots, he has become friendly with other Boston sports teams and their coaches.

This is a benefit to the Red Sox in this case since Belichick communicated with the free-agent slugger. It's impossible to say what level of impact it had, but if anybody can sell the benefits of playing in Boston, it's Belichick. Justin Turner could be an important pickup for the Boston Red Sox, who are desperately looking to avoid another disappointing season.

David Vassegh reported on Bill Belichick's involvement in the free agent process via Twitter.

The Red Sox manager, Alex Cora, must have known that he needed help to convince the long-time Dodger that Boston was right for him. If you need to do that, you may as well call in the big guns.

Belichick has found an unprecedented amount of success with the Patriots in the NFL and knows what it takes to win in Boston. Fans were surprised to hear about this unique negotiation tactic.

Not every fan respects the move, seeing it as a little desperate. Considering that Justin Turner was an All-Star just two years ago, this could still be an excellent signing. He brings a wealth of experience to a young Boston Red Sox team. Afteo many years with the Dodgers, many expected Turner to retire on the West Coast.

Justin Turner hit a batting average of .278 last season and blasted 13 home runs. The 14-year MLB veteran showed that he has a lot left in the tank and will be looking to prove the same in his 15th season. Boston Red Sox slugger Enrique Hernandez certainly seemed happy with the signing, even if not all the fans were.

There's nothing wrong with convincing a player to sign with your team, even if it means bringing in outside help from a living legend.

Justin Turner will be expected to be a leader for the Boston Red Sox

After a last-place finish in the American League East, the Red Sox need to find their identity. Turner could be a huge part of that, acting as a leader on the field and in the clubhouse all season long.

Only time will tell how much the addition of Turner helps turn the Red Sox around and into a winning team.

