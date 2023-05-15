The top-tier MLB pitchers are beginning to make themselves known as the season carries, and the players topping the list may surprise you. In a position that has become incredibly valuable and star-studded in recent years, a group of relative unknowns are leading the pack. While we are still early into the season, this feat is still notable, and a good sign for the league.

The rankings are based on ERA, which is the most common statistic used to compare pitchers. While it may be slightly outdated now with advancements in analytics, it is still important. After all, a pitcher's job is to prevent runs from being earned, which is exactly what ERA tracks.

Fox Sports shared the surprising rankings via Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Raise your hand if you had these players leading the majors in ERA Raise your hand if you had these players leading the majors in ERA ✋ https://t.co/lZSmORsl6h

Players like Sonny Gray from the Minnesota Twins, Eduardo Rodriguez from the Detroit Tigers, and Chicago Cubs' Justin Steele are all shockers. None were expected to be in discussion for best pitcher of the year so far, yet they all are. Even Bryce Elder of the Atlanta Braves coming in at fifth is surprising, considering he is the third best Braves starter.

There is a new generation of young pitchers coming up, and they are proving capable of dominating early. Instead of seeing veterans like Max Scherzer of Jacob deGrom at the top of these rankings, we see relatively unknowns. However, if they keep playing like this, they will not be unknown for long.

DPF @BryceInHisVeins FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Raise your hand if you had these players leading the majors in ERA Raise your hand if you had these players leading the majors in ERA ✋ https://t.co/lZSmORsl6h #2 on this list is gonna look great in red pinstripes after the deadline twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu… #2 on this list is gonna look great in red pinstripes after the deadline twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

Nikole Amato @nikoleamato @MLBONFOX I wasn't expecting it from E-Rod, but it has been fun to watch! He's been as good as any Tiger pitcher I remember this past month. @MLBONFOX I wasn't expecting it from E-Rod, but it has been fun to watch! He's been as good as any Tiger pitcher I remember this past month.

With offense exploding thanks to new rules institued by MLB, pitchers who can consistently play at a high level are absolutely needed. Whether they be starters, relievers, or closers, teams need to have strong staff to win a championship. Many of the teams represented on the list are not contenders, but they have the pieces to build one.

Jackson @jackson_mnslp @MLBONFOX It’s laughable that Sonny wasn’t the April AL pitcher of the month. The league hates small market teams. @MLBONFOX It’s laughable that Sonny wasn’t the April AL pitcher of the month. The league hates small market teams.

Marco @astrohimothy44 @MLBONFOX I’m surprised that kid from the mariners isn’t here, he’s a dawg @MLBONFOX I’m surprised that kid from the mariners isn’t here, he’s a dawg

The big question for the five pitchers will be if they can still be in the same spot after the162 regular season games.

How have the MLB's rule changes affected pitchers in 2023?

Milwaukee Brewers v Seattle Mariners

The ban of the defensive shift, the pitch clock, and bigger bases all seem to be benefiting offenses. That was the primarly intent of the rules. It could be why some veteran pitchers are off to sluggish starts, such as Max Scherzer.

The pitchers who are adjusting to the modern MLB are reaping the rewards that should benefit them for a long time.

Poll : 0 votes