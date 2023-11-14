MLB YouTuber believes Juan Soto is set for Bronx after reports that Mariners and Cubs decline to match Padres’ price

MLB YouTuber Jake Storiale aka Talkin’ Jake reckons Juan Soto could move to the Bronx after the Mariners and Cubs reportedly decline to match the Padres' price.

Insiders suggest that the Padres outfielder is a potential trading name. Teams like the Mariners, Cubs and Yankees are interested in adding the Dominican Republic athlete to their lineup if the Padres trade him.

Soto got traded from Washington in 2022 and signed a one-year $23 million deal with the San Diego Padres, avoiding arbitration. The 25-year-old debuted with the Nationals against the Dodgers in 2018.

After six seasons in the National League and winning the World Series in 2019, is it finally time for the 2023 Silver Slugger Winnie to step into the American League in a different Jersey? Storiale tweeted about Soto:

“So the Yankees, Mariners and Cubs are in but the Mariners and Cubs don’t want to pay the price. Guess he has to go to the other team?”

The San Diego Padres had a payroll of around $253 million for this season, making them the third most valuable team in the MLB, following the New York Mets and the New York Yankees.

However, despite loaning $50 million in September, they only won 82 games and failed to secure a spot in the playoffs. fter Blake Snell became a free agent, the team is now prioritizing trading Soto to acquire an ace-caliber pitcher to improve their rotation.

Juan Soto’s performances in 2023

Without missing a single game, Soto played with an impressive average of .275/.410/.519 in the regular season.

He hit 35 home runs and had 109 RBIs with a .930 OPS. Apart from participating in the 2023 All-Star game as an NL representative, he also won the Silver Slugger award this year, along with Acuna Jr. from the Braves and Mookie from the Dodgers, as outfielder.

Due to his high price tag, the Mariners and Cubs might exit from the bidding race,. So, the Yankees could have a great opportunity to get the former World Champion and improve their chances of winning the World Series next season.