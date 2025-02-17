"Mookie Betts got 3 titles, I've got 2" - Freddie Freeman fires up Dodgers at Spring Training

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are two of the most successful active players in the MLB with five World Series titles between the pair. Betts claimed his second World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, having already won it with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, while Freddie Freeman had previously won the Fall Classic with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

Freddie Freeman used the multiple World Series successes of Mookie Betts and himself as an example to inspire the rest of the Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse, especially the younger players of the team. To become serial winners like Betts and himself requires relentless dedication, discipline, and effort, Freeman said, but eventually, the hard work and sacrifice get well rewarded.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers posted a video of Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts speaking during a team meeting in their clubhouse as the players gathered for their spring training camp in Phoenix, Arizona.

"This is my fourth year wearing the uniform," Freeman said. "I got to win for the first time in this uniform last year, and that means everything. Mookie, you've got three titles; I've got two. A lot of these guys have got two titles in here. Like Mookie said on that video. We want more.

"A lot of us are coming here grinding already," he added. "We're here at 7 a.m., trying to get our bodies ready to do this. When you win this thing at the end of it, everything is worth it at the end. It really is. A lot of us went through a lot last year to do that and put a ring on, and I promise you guys, it is worth it in the end. So, come in here every day and put this uniform on; make it mean something to you."

Despite having a subpar regular season last year, Freeman shone brightest for the Dodgers on the grandest stage, putting up a historic performance for his team to win the 2024 World Series MVP.

When you win one, you want to win another one: Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman hit a home run in each of the first four games in the 2024 World Series (Image Source: IMAGN)

Freddie Freeman is one of the most respected major league players among his peers for his remarkable ability to keep playing at an elite level year after year. Freeman explained the process that helps him to keep improving his skills and aspire for further glory.

"Every single night since I've been a professional baseball player is when I lay my head on my pillow at night, did I give everything I have to get better that day? I've been doing that for a long time," he said.

"When you win one, you want to win another one. You just want to keep winning and winning and winning. And when you put on this uniform, this is the epitome of baseball right here: it's the Dodgers. When you walk in this clubhouse, make it feel special, because it is special to put this uniform on," he added.

Besides winning two World Series titles, Freddie Freeman is an eight-time All-Star and was named the National League MVP in 2020. He also has three Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove at first base to his name.

