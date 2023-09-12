Mookie Betts hit another leadoff homer in the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday. The Dodgers, however, lost the game after surrendering an early five-run lead most of which was provided by Betts at the plate.

In the very first at-bat, Mookie Betts delivered his 39th home run of the season and 12th leadoff homer. His 396 ft. shot went deep to left field on a 0-2 count that tied the game after Juan Soto hit an RBI single in their half of the innings.

Betts' home run tied him with three others who hold the second spot for most leadoff dingers in a season with 12. Brady Anderson (1996), Alfonso Soriano (2007) and George Springer (2019) share the place with Betts with Soriano in the lead with his 13 leadoff home run season in 2023.

Overall as a leadoff hitter in the majors, the 30-year-old has hit 48 home runs, which is the sixth most in MLB's history. Further, he became just the third player to hit 100 RBIs from the leadoff spot in a season which was his third triple-digit RBI season.

The Dodgers utility player didn't stop there as he recorded a bases-clearing three-RBI double in the bottom of the third. This gave LA a healthy 7-2 lead but they went hitless in the next six innings before a late rally in the ninth wasn't enough.

Regardless, LA Dodgers fans celebrated Mookie's achievement

Mookie Betts strong candidate for NL MVP

Mookie Betts will likely give Ronald Acuna Jr. a run for his money for NL's most important individual distinction. Betts is currently sitting fifth in the list of HRs and RBIs, whereas his OPS of 1.022 is the third-best overall.

If he wins the MVP he will add to his AL MVP award of 2018 when he helped the Boston Red Sox to a World Series win.