Mookie Betts' wife's net worth: What does Brianna Hammonds do?

Mookie Betts, a former MVP and World Series winner currently playing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is married to Brianna Hammonds. The two have been together since middle school, which is also where they met. Just after his World Series win in Boston, the two welcomed their daughter to the world.

The two did not get married until 2021, though. He posted on Instagram after the engagement:

"She is my best friend, mother of my child, my lover, and my soon-to-be wife.”

Her net worth is currently unknown, as she is not exactly famous in her own right. She has not revealed her profession, either. Despite being married to an MLB superstar in Mookie Betts, she has remained as out of the spotlight as she can.

Her social media profiles are private and she leaves her husband to take care of the media and spotlight.

When the two got married, Hammonds joked:

"I love you for the arm that can throw someone out at home plate, but can’t make his dirty clothes reach the hamper.”

It's currently unclear what her profession is, if she is currently working, but she is married to Betts and his $27 million a year salary, so they probably don't need it.

They just have the one daughter right now.

Mookie Betts' 2022 season

Despite not winning another MVP award or even being named one of the three finalists in the National League, Betts continued to prove why he's considered one of the best players in baseball.

He posted a stellar 6.6 fWAR, which was good for eighth in Major League Baseball and sixth in the National League. He posted a 144 wRC+, which was the third-highest total in his illustrious career.

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game Four

He slashed .269/.349/.533 and hit 35 home runs and 82 RBI with a quietly incredible 117 runs scored. He anchored the lineup with the Los Angeles Dodgers that won 111 games.

On defense, he was as good as ever. In right field, he posted a sterling 15 defensive runs saved en route to another Gold Glove award. He even recorded 46 innings at second base, where he was fairly dependable, too.

