“Most satisfying sweep of the season” - Dodgers fans rejoice as team dominates the Braves in outstanding series victory

Sunday’s game saw the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Atlanta Braves 5-1, swiping another series win at their home stadium.

The Dodgers went yard scoring every run with homers. The franchise took a 2-0 lead in the first inning with Japanese star Shohei Ohtani’s 412-foot homer. In the sixth inning, Teoscar Hernández also hit a 2-run homer, his eighth of the season.

Another homer from Ohtani in the eighth, his tenth of the season, set the final score. The Braves were held scoreless in front of Dodgers pitcher James Paxton for six innings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite giving Marcell Ozuna his tenth homer of the season in the seventh inning, the Dodgers' pitching staff held strong, not allowing any more runs and securing the franchise’s victory.

Expand Tweet

Citing such a performance from their favorite team, Blue fans expressed their excitement in a recent tweet sharing the game’s results.

“Most satisfying sweep of the season. Well done!” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“We supposed to be scared of them boys?” another fan wrote.

“Now that is a great way to handle a series! And against a fantastic team too, this team is starting to get going now!” a Dodgers fan said.

While most fans were happy some took the opportunity to provide the team with suggestions for improvement.

“Great series win! Bottom of lineup still has problems. Try some small ball for the guys that are struggling,” someone wrote.

“That’s great but I’d prefer some post season dominance,” a user said.

“Great series sweep, especially against one of the better teams in the NL. LFG!” a Dodgers fan remarked.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are leading the NL West with 23 wins and 13 losses with a .639 winning percentage.

Dodgers Evan Phillips placed on 15 days injured list

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right hamstring strain. The franchise activated Blake Treinen from the IL, for the first time since 2022, to replace him.

“Very benign," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said (at 0:17 in the video below). "So putting him (Phillips) on the IL, just feel that it shouldn’t be long and the hope is that once his stint is up, he’ll be back and ready to go.”

Expand Tweet

Phillips last pitched on Friday in the Los Angeles Dodgers' extra-inning 4-3 win against the Atlanta Braves. The Dodgers are now set to start a three-game series with the Miami Marlins on May 6 at Dodger Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback