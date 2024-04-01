"Muncy’s back must be so strong after carrying the team" - Fans rally behind Max Muncy as Dodgers secure comeback victory

Fans reacted to the Los Angeles Dodgers rallying past a resilient St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth game to clinch the series 3-1 on Sunday night.

The Dodgers had to rely on their star-studded hitting lineup to bail the team out after conceding an early lead. It was Teoscar Hernandez's RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning that sparked a comeback for the Dodgers after trailing by four runs to the Cardinals.

Hernandez, who signed a $23.5 million, one-year deal with the Dodgers in January this year, followed the RBI double with a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to bring down the deficit to just one run. It was the former Seattle Mariners star's third home run of the season.

While Hernandez brought the Dodgers back into the game, veteran All-Star infielder Max Muncy punished the Cardinals' shaky bullpen in the bottom of the eighth inning. Muncy dispatched a go-ahead two-run homer to complete his team's comeback.

As it turned out, the 33-year-old home run was enough to secure an impressive comeback victory for the Dodgers. Fans lauded Muncy for his clutch performance in a hard-fought game leading to a series win.

"Muncy’s back must be so strong after carrying the team on his back tonight," one tweeted.

"Great comeback win! Muncy still got that clutch gene in him."

Dodgers fans also hailed the team spirit after turning around a four-run deficit in the latter part of the game to seal the series.

Dodgers' rotation impresses again with Gavin Stone's solid performance

While the Dodgers bullpen has been shaky at the start of the season, the team continues to churn out impressive starts from the mound.

It was the 25-year-old Gavin Stone's turn to shine against the Cardinals on Sunday. He pitched five innings for the team, conceding just seven hits and striking out Cardinals batters.

While it's still not as impressive as Bobby Miller's sizzling outing in the second game of the series, Dave Roberts will be more than happy with Stone's performance in a pressure game.

