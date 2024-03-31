"MVP case is looking good" - Mookie Betts' blistering start to season instills hope among Dodgers fans after loss to Cardinals

Mookie Betts is keeping the Los Angeles Dodgers fans morale high. In the Dodgers' game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, he recorded his fourth homer of the 2024 season.

Betts has set a career-high mark by hitting home runs in four consecutive games. Dodgers fans’ excitement is palpable in the Talking Baseball tweet sharing the superstar’s achievement.

The comment section is filled with the Blue crew’s admiration and support for Betts:

“Mookie is unstoppable,” one fan said.

“MVP case is looking good,” another chimed in.

“I had tatis winning nl mvp but if there’s one guy that can ruin that, its definitely Mookie,” a comment reads.

“All those home runs he saved from last October really coming in handy,” another comment reads.

“Mookie only do HR in this stadium,” a Blue Crew member said.

Other comments followed on X:

Despite Mookie Betts’ exploits, the Dodgers lost 6-5 to the Cardinals in the extra innings. Betts will remain with the franchise until the 2032 season, as his contract was extended for 12 years in 2020.

Dodgers witness Yoshinobu Yamamoto rebound after disastrous debut in Seoul Series

Despite the Los Angeles Dodgers’ loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, the franchise has some good news at its doorstep. New signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his first start at Dodgers stadium.

The Japanese star bounced back from his forgettable debut in the Seoul Series in South Korea, pitching four innings and allowing any runs. A rain delay interrupted the game for about 30 minutes. After that, the 25 year old closed out his appearance with another scoreless inning, ending with five strikeouts, two hits allowed and no walks in five innings.

Yamamoto’s debut game against the San Diego Padres a week earlier was not what the Dodgers expected after signing him on a 12 year, $325 million deal. He only pitched one inning and allowed five runs on four hits and one walk, with one batter being hit by pitch.

