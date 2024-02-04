"My approach is that I don't have any approach" - Tigers prospect Colt Keith shares plans for debut season after signing $28,645,000 extension

Colt Keith signed a multi-year contract with the Detroit Tigers for $28.6 million on Tuesday. The contract includes a $2 million signing bonus and could last for nine years, with club options available after 2029.

Keith, 22, is one of MLB's top prospects, and is already preparing for his debut in 2024.

“My approach is that I'm not taking any approach," Keith said. "My main focus I want to do is get really comfortable with the guys.

“Once I got to know everybody and I started getting comfortable in the clubhouse and I started getting comfortable being on the field with those guys, that's when I really started to excel.”

Despite the pressure of his MLB debut, Colt Keith is confident in his batting skills which convinced the Tigers to sign him to a multi-year deal.

“I'm most confident in the batter's box," Keith said. "I feel like I could get out of bed and go hit most of the time.”

However, Keith also expressed concern about his defensive performance but he's optimistic about improving in that area.

“One thing that I'm not real confident as much as hitting is on defense. … I feel like there's high expectations there,” he said. “So, I really want to put in work there, and get as good as I can get to make sure that I'm not hurting the team and I'm helping the team on that side of the ball.”

What will Colt Keith bring to the Detroit Tigers’ lineup?

The Detroit Tigers have not made the playoffs since 2015. They last appeared in the World Series in 2012 against the San Francisco Giants. This offseason, the team seems to be focusing on building a young and cost-effective core.

Colt Keith is one of its major offseason signings. He has an impressive track record with a .300 batting average, 164 RBIs and 38 home runs in 239 minor league games.

Keith has also demonstrated his defensive skills with a .978 fielding percentage at third and second base over three seasons in the minors, making him a suitable candidate for the Tigers' infield.

