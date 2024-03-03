"My first at-bat, I get up there, all I do is think about him" - When Mike Trout paid his tearful tribute to late Angels teammate Tyler Skaggs

One of Major League Baseball’s most emotional moments was the loss of Los Angeles Angels no. 45, Tyler Skaggs. In July 3, 2019, before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Angels, the news of Tyler Skaggs' death due to drug overdose reached Mike Trout and his teammates.

Devastated to lose one of his closest friends in such a way, Trout couldn’t hold back his tears. According to Katherine Acquavella of CBS Sports, Trout was emotional during the postgame press conference.

"We lost a teammate, we lost a friend, a brother. Skaggs was an unbelievable person. It was tough playing out there today, like [manager] Brad [Ausmus] said earlier, Skaggs wouldn't have wanted us to take another day off,” Trout told the reporters in the postgame conference, per Acquavella.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“All these guys in here, I see these guys as more than my family. To lose somebody like him, it's tough. My first at-bat, I get up there, all I do is think about him. ... It's bigger than the game. The friendship and love I had for him and his family, it's more than that," he added.

Expand Tweet

Skaggs, 27, had been a part of the Angels since 2014 and played five seasons together with Trout. To honor the late teammate, then-Angels pitchers Andrew Heaney and Cam Bedrosian carried Skaggs’ jersey in the moment of silence before the game.

"It was just kind of something unplanned," Heaney said about the jersey moment via CBS Sports. "His jersey was hanging in his locker and we wanted to take him out there with us one more time. He meant so much to all of us, he was definitely my best friend."

Expand Tweet

The Rangers also painted no 45 on the mound to honor the Angels pitcher at the Globe Life Park.

Expand Tweet

Tyler Skaggs’ cause of death

According to an ESPN report, Tyler Skaggs was choked on his vomit and found dead in July 2019 in a suburban Dallas hotel room. A toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl, and oxycodone was later found in his post-mortem report.

A former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay was held responsible for providing the drugs to Skaggs that led to the incident. Kay, 48, later made multiple derogatory remarks about Skaggs to his family in several instances during a recorded call after his conviction.

"All they see are dollar signs. They may get more money with him dead than [when] he was playing because he sucked," Kay said to Skaggs’ family on call, according to ESPN. “I'm here because of Tyler Skaggs. Well, he's dead. So f--- him," Kay in another exchange.

During the trial, five major league players also testified about receiving drugs from Kay in the past. Kay was sentenced to prison for 22 years by U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means in October of 2022.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.