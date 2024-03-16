"My glorious king is so back" - Giancarlo Stanton's first home run of spring training makes Yankees fans delirious

Giancarlo Stanton brought some happiness to New York Yankees fans by hitting his first home run of spring training.

In a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field, Stanton hit his first homer of the season off Paolo Espino in the third inning. Yanks fans rejoiced on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“My glorious king is so back,” a fan commented.

Stanton suffered a hamstring injury in April of 2023, and although he returned in June of that same year, he never fully returned to his pre-injury form. Last month, before starting his season in the Grapefruit League, Stanton expressed his determination to bounce back this season, as reported by Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

“A slimmer Giancarlo Stanton said his offseason workouts were aimed at allowing him to 'be a baseball player again.' Said he needs to be more mobile, so he did more running during the offseason,” Joyce tweeted.

Giancarlo Stanton has yet to attain his prime form

As of the time of writing, Giancarlo Stanton is playing his 10th game with the Yankees, but his batting average is below .231. He managed to record two RBIs with his recent home run. Although he had a rough start in previous games, he appears to be in better form for this game.

The MLB's Opening Day is only a few days away, and a healthy Stanton is crucial for the Yankees to be successful this season. For today's game, he is playing right field, but given the Yankees' outfield options this year, he might be assigned as the designated hitter for an extended period.

Currently, in the sixth inning, the Yankees are leading by seven. Luis Gil started the game for the Yankees, and Jahmai Jones gave the team an early lead in the second inning. Stanton then widened the gap with his two-run home run in the next inning.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored the first run for the Blue Jays in the fourth inning against his former team. However, in the fifth inning, the Yankees' offense increased their lead from 1-3 to 1-8.

The Yankees are currently on a four-game losing streak, but they seem to be breaking that today with a victory against Toronto.

