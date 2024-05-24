New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner’s recent comment at the Owners' meeting has sparked a huge dissatisfaction in the Yankee fanbase.

In the meeting, Steinbrenner told the press that the team’s high payroll isn’t sustainable with their high luxury taxes and is hurting them financially.

“I’m gonna be honest, payrolls at the levels we’re at right now are simply not sustainable for us financially,” Steinbrenner said, via Dan Martin of New York Post. “It wouldn’t be sustainable for the vast majority of ownership [groups], given the luxury tax we have to pay.”

However, he didn’t mention how they’ll manage it. But it raised deep concerns about the Yankees’ new star, Juan Soto’s future with the club. Soto will become a free agent for the first time if the Yankees don’t offer him a befitting extension by the end of the season.

However, experts project Soto’s ideal contract would be close to Shohei Ohtani’s 10-year, $700 contract. WFAN Sports Radio host Shaun Morash says he's worried the owner's desire to lower the payroll might end Soto’s career with the Bronx Bombers.

"My message would be ‘shut up,” Morash said. “This is a feel-good season for fans, and we know the big Juan Soto elephant in the room that Hal has already addressed and basically said, ‘hey, we want to talk to him now."

“Hal, just shut up right now, even if you believe that and there is gonna be truth to that. The public and the fanbase doesn't want to hear that and put any negativity into the minds.”

Yankees owner wants Juan Soto in pinstripes, Amid the press statement

Juan Soto has made New York his second home in a very short time. His on and off-field gigs have won Yankee fans who want nothing but a long-term extension for the 25-year-old Dominican star.

On Jack Curry’s “Yankees News and Views podcast,” Yankees manager Hal Steinbrenner shared his desire to have Soto for more seasons.

“We want to see him here for the rest of his career,” Steinbrenner said. “It’s worth doing at some point. I wanted to give Juan time to settle in and have a conversation with him at some point, to see if this is a place he can see himself long term.”

In response, Scott Boras, Soto’s agent, replied in a text message:

“Always happy to talk with Hal. Juan is getting to know the Yankee organization. His singular focus is winning.”

Whether the Yankees’ payroll rebuild includes Soto remains to be seen. His sole focus for now is to perform for the team in every game.

